Head of HAVC Chris Marcich Elected EFAD President

ZAGREB: Chris Marcich, the head of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ), was elected by the members of the board of the European Agency for Directors of Film Funds and Centers (EFAD) as the new president of the association for a three-year term.

EFAD gathers representatives of national film agencies of the countries of the European Union, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Norway, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

"It is a great honour, privilege and responsibility to be appointed the president of EFAD. I thank my colleagues for the trust shown and I will do my best to overcome the unprecedented challenges that independent European authors face. We must never lose sight of the fact that Europe draws its strength from its diversity," said Marcich.

Chris Marcich served as the Motion Picture Association International president and the board president of the Association of International Collective Management of Audiovisual Works before becoming the director of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre in 2019. In March 2023, his mandate was renewed for the next four years. In 2020, he also became a member of the EFAD Board, with the mandate renewed in 2023.