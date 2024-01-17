BOX OFFICE: Croatian Films Have Third-Best Year in Domestic Cinemas

The best-scoring Croatian film in 2023 was The Diary of Pauline P / Dnevnik Pauline P., directed by Hrvoje Hitrec and produced by Jaka produkcija. The adaptation of the beloved children's novel written by Sanja Polak had 91,659 admissions.
Second-biggest domestic box office hit was another children’s title, the animated film The Cricket and Antoinette directed by Luka Rukavina and produced by Diedra in coproduction with Zagrebfilm, which had 80,765 admissions.
The third most watched film was the self-funded comedy The Outsiders / Marginalci directed by Ljubomir Kerekeš and produced by Kerekesh Teatar, which had 8,481 admissions in 2023 (cinema distribution began in 2022). In the fourth place there is the feature film Death of the Little Match Girl by Goran Kulenović, produced by Livada production, with 8,446 viewers, while Only When I Laugh / Samo kad se smijem by Vanja Juranić, produced by Maxima Film, holds the fifth place with 7,854 admissions.
A total of 39 Croatian films were shown in domestic cinemas, including 28 premiere titles.