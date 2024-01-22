PRODUCTION: Croatian/Slovenian/Serbian/Montenegrin Hybrid Doc Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

ZAGREB: The hybrid documentary Funk YU, directed by the main protagonist Franko Dujmić, has so far reached over 50 percent of the planned funding goal on a crowdfunding campaign launched to cover its postproduction stage. The film is produced by Croatia’s Wolfgang & Dolly and coproduced by Slovenia’s Astral Film, Serbia’s Nana 143 and Montenegro’s Videa Production.

The funding will be used to complete editing, license music rights for featured songs, finish the colour grading, sound design and sound mix, and the distribution poster.

Shot over the past five years, the film follows a reluctant vinyl collector Franko, who finds himself traveling across former Yugoslavia to find the only vinyl record missing from his collection of Yugoslav funk. Along the way, he meets various eccentric characters, artists, DJs and record collectors, whom he interviews to get a glimpse into the crate-digging world of people who cherish the Yugoslavian music legacy.

“The producers like to point out that Funk YU is a hybrid film because it has a lot of acting and animation. My background is in animation and I’m interested in experimenting and combining different genres. From the beginning, I wanted it to be a slightly different film, to avoid the classic ‘talking heads’ documentary”, said Franko Dujmić.

The production is financed with 60,000 EUR by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) and 20,000 EUR by the Film Center of Montenegro, with additional funding secured from the RE-ACT network, the City of Zagreb, the City of Rijeka and the City of Dubrovnik.

The producers of the film are Tamara Babun and Matija Drniković.

The premiere of Funk YU is expected by the end of 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia)

Tamara Babun:

Coproducers:

Astral film (Slovenia)

Nana 143 (Serbia)

Videa Production (Montenegro)

Credits:

Director: Franko Dujmić

DoP: Frane Pamić

Editor: Danijel Brlas