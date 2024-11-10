Julie Keeps Quiet Wins Zagreb Film Festival 2024

ZAGREB: A poignant drama Julie Keeps Quiet by debutant Belgian writer/director Leonardo Van Dijl won the Golden Pram for the best feature film at the 22nd Zagreb Film Festival .

Although there is no special mention foreseen in the ZFF’s competition, the jury decided to give the special compliments to the Drowning Dry / Sesės directed by Laurynas Bareiša and produced by Lithuania’s Afterschool production in coproduction with Latvia’s Trickster Pictures.

The KinoKino award for the best children’s film went to Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo! by Klemen Dvornik, a coproduction between Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic and Serbia.

The 22nd Zagreb Film Festival included a rich industry programe, including masterclasses by the Icelandic director Rúnar Rúnarsson, Italian editor Marco Costa and Czech director and screenwriter Pavel Marek.

The Department for Culture and Communication of the Institute for Development and International Relations (IRMO) hosted the 15th Annual International Small Cinemas Conference in partnership with ZFF and the Academy of Dramatic Art in Zagreb.

Within the framework of the festival, The Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region hosted a workshop on the sustainable business management of film festivals in cooperation with ZFF, events agency Eventful, and CE – MEDIA Desk Croatia.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Golden Pram for Best Feature Film:

Julie Keeps Quiet (Belgium, Sweden)

Directed by Leonardo Van Dijl

International Short Film and Checkers:

Golden Pram for Best Croatian Film in the Checkers Programme:

Spot (Croatia)

Directed by Sara Alavanić

Golden Pram for Best Short Film:

The Stag (Taiwan)

Directed by An Chu

European Short Film Candidate – Prix Vimeo European Film Awards 2026:

The Idea of an Island (Spain)

Directed by Carmen Pedrero

PLUS:

PLUS award for Best Film by the Young Jury:

How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies (Thailand)

Directed by Pat Boonnitipat

Together Again:

Golden Bicycle for Best Film in the Together Again programme:

Santosh (United Kingdom, Denmark, India, France)

Directed by Sandhya Suri

KinoKino:

KinoKino Award for Best Film by the Children’s Jury:

Block 5 / Igrišča ne damo (Slovenia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Serbia)

Directed by Klemen Dvornik

Produced by Aatalanta

Coproduced by Antitalent, BFilm, Living Pictures, December, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages