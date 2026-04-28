Big Time Celebration of Our Film Month in Croatia

ZAGREB: The 4th edition of Our Film Month will screen 25 Croatian long films to domestic audiences in May 2026. To celebrate the extraordinary 2026 box office results, the lineup consists of previous successes from the past 30 years.

More precisely, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre has chosen the feature films and animated films with over 50,000 admissions, as well as the long documentaries with more than 20,000 admissions, from 1993 to 2026.

Throughout 25 May 2026 domestic titles will be screened in Kino mreže partner cinemas, other independent cinemas and screens, as well as CineStar and Cineplexx multiplexes, and on Zagreb's independent screens from the Kinoholik platform. In all, 70 cinemas in 50 cities across Croatia are involved.

The programme has been realised in cooperation with Croatian authors, producers and distributors, and the Croatian State Archives - Croatian Film Archive.

In the first quarter of 2026, the share of viewers of Croatian films made up more than half of the total cinema audience, which is the best result in the history of Croatia. Over 800 thousand viewers watched Croatian films by 1 April 2026.

Click HERE to see the list of films (text in Croatian).