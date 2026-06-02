Slano Film Days 2026 Ready to Roll in Croatia

ZAGREB: The 3rd edition of Slano Film Days (16 – 20 June 2026) welcomes guests: Paweł Pawlikowski, Joanna Kulig, Ruben Östlund, and Michael Seresin, as well as 14 established directors and actors from the Balkan region.

Paweł Pawlikowski will present his newest film Fatherland (produced by Our Films, coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Nine Hours, Circle One), Joanna Kulig will attend a screening of Pawlikowski’s Cold War (produced by Apocalypso Pictures, Opus Film, MK Productions) and will take part in a Film Talk with regional participants, moderated by Paweł Pawlikowski, while Ruben Östlund will present a collection of his short films, and will also hold a Film Talk.

Internationally acclaimed cinematographer Michael Seresin returns to for the three-day practical workshop “Acting in front of the Camera”.

Seven directors and seven actors will attend screenings and take part in informal gatherings aimed at fostering creative dialogue among filmmakers and encouraging the exchange of experiences, ideas, authorial approaches, and cinematic sensibilities. They are directors Bruno Anković (Croatia), Igor Bezinović (Croaria), Stefan Dordević (Serbia), Ilir Hasanaj (Kosovo), Ester Ivakić (Slovenia), Sara Stijović (Montenegro), and Georgi M. Unkovski (North Macedonia), and actors Dino Bajrović (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Jelena V. Dukić (Montenegro), Milica Gojković (Serbia), Kosovare Krasniqi (Kosovo), Tamara Ristoska (North Macedonia), Ana Marija Veselčić (Croatia), and Mina Svajger (Slovenia).

The Family Film Weekend, a traditional cinematic warm-up, will screen the US animated film Hoppers and Igor Šeregi’s smashing hit The Wedding (produced by Croatia’s Eclectica and coproduced by Serbia’s Viktorija film) free of charge on 13 and 14 June, at the open-air cinema Villa Riva in Slano.