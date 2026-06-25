Projects Selected for Women Filmmakers Support Programme

ZAGREB: The UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation, in partnership with Slano Film Days and the Sarajevo Film Festival , has officially announced the seven projects selected for the 2026 Women Filmmakers Support Programme.

First introduced in 2024, the initiative returns for its second edition to provide crucial financial backing and expert mentorship to female directors across Southeast Europe throughout their production and post-production phases.

Mila Turajlić, Jelena Maksimović, and Katarina Bulajić are among the directors receiving support for their new projects.

The programme, whose second edition’s selection was unveiled during the Slano Film Days (16 – 20 June 2926), is further strengthened by the vital support of regional industry bodies, including the Film Centre of Montenegro and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

The 2026 Selected Projects:

Body in Plural (Serbia), Essay film

Directed by Marta Popivoda

Produced by Theory at Work

Citizens of Beauty (Serbia), Documentary

Directed by Mila Turajlić

Produced by Dribling Pictures

Anatomy of Indifference (Romania), Documentary

Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu

Produced by Tangaj Production

How Melissa Blew a Fuse (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Feature film

Directed by Una Gunjak

Produced by SCCA/pro.ba

Leech (Montenegro), Feature film

Directed by Katarina Bulajić

Produced by Giggling Goat Production

Until the Day Ends (Serbia), Feature film

Directed by Jelena Maksimović

Produced by Taurunum Film

The Swamp (Croatia), Feature film

Directed by Daria Blažević (Croatia)

Produced by Kadromat