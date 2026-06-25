25-06-2026

Projects Selected for Women Filmmakers Support Programme

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    Projects Selected for Women Filmmakers Support Programme source: HAVC

    ZAGREB: The UNIQA SEE FUTURE Foundation, in partnership with Slano Film Days and the Sarajevo Film Festival, has officially announced the seven projects selected for the 2026 Women Filmmakers Support Programme.

    First introduced in 2024, the initiative returns for its second edition to provide crucial financial backing and expert mentorship to female directors across Southeast Europe throughout their production and post-production phases.

    Mila Turajlić, Jelena Maksimović, and Katarina Bulajić are among the directors receiving support for their new projects.

    The programme, whose second edition’s selection was unveiled during the Slano Film Days  (16 – 20 June 2926), is further strengthened by the vital support of regional industry bodies, including the Film Centre of Montenegro and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

    The 2026 Selected Projects:

    Body in Plural (Serbia), Essay film
    Directed by Marta Popivoda
    Produced by Theory at Work

    Citizens of Beauty (Serbia), Documentary
    Directed by Mila Turajlić
    Produced by Dribling Pictures

    Anatomy of Indifference (Romania), Documentary
    Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu
    Produced by Tangaj Production

    How Melissa Blew a Fuse (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Feature film
    Directed by Una Gunjak
    Produced by SCCA/pro.ba

    Leech (Montenegro), Feature film
    Directed by Katarina Bulajić
    Produced by Giggling Goat Production

    Until the Day Ends (Serbia), Feature film
    Directed by Jelena Maksimović
    Produced by Taurunum Film

    The Swamp (Croatia), Feature film
    Directed by Daria Blažević (Croatia)
    Produced by Kadromat

    Published in Croatia

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