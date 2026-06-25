Projects Selected for Women Filmmakers Support Programme

First introduced in 2024, the initiative returns for its second edition to provide crucial financial backing and expert mentorship to female directors across Southeast Europe throughout their production and post-production phases.
Mila Turajlić, Jelena Maksimović, and Katarina Bulajić are among the directors receiving support for their new projects.
The programme, whose second edition’s selection was unveiled during the Slano Film Days (16 – 20 June 2926), is further strengthened by the vital support of regional industry bodies, including the Film Centre of Montenegro and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.
The 2026 Selected Projects:
Body in Plural (Serbia), Essay film
Directed by Marta Popivoda
Produced by Theory at Work
Citizens of Beauty (Serbia), Documentary
Directed by Mila Turajlić
Produced by Dribling Pictures
Anatomy of Indifference (Romania), Documentary
Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu
Produced by Tangaj Production
How Melissa Blew a Fuse (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Feature film
Directed by Una Gunjak
Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
Leech (Montenegro), Feature film
Directed by Katarina Bulajić
Produced by Giggling Goat Production
Until the Day Ends (Serbia), Feature film
Directed by Jelena Maksimović
Produced by Taurunum Film
The Swamp (Croatia), Feature film
Directed by Daria Blažević (Croatia)
Produced by Kadromat