Ivan Perić's Mockumentary From Nothing to Nowhere Ready to Premiere

From Nothing to Nowhere by Ivan Perić

SPLIT: The mockumentary film From Nothing to Nowhere / Iz ničega u ništa, directed by Ivan Perić and produced with the support of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) and the City of Split, will premiere on 7 August 2026 at the Ljetno kino Bačvice in Split.

Dante, a local semi-submarine captain, finds a camera left behind by a tourist who stayed in his apartment. He decides to use it to make a film about the construction of the long-awaited Split–Omiš bypass on Croatia’s congested Adriatic coast.

Along the way, Dante encounters a cast of eccentric locals: Vice, a self-proclaimed guru, and Frigsteen, an English artist and his Mechanical Chicken. Vice believes the region’s notorious traffic jams are being deliberately engineered to justify drilling a tunnel through the mountain and uncovering Nikola Tesla’s hidden oscillator.

The cast also includes Ivan Perić, Vice Tomasović, Josip Rogošić, Marko Mandić, and others.

“From Nothing to Nowhere is a mockumentary comedy that blends real TV archive footage, newspaper reports and authentic events with scripted scenes, blurring the line between documentary and fiction. What begins as a search for answers about the construction of the Omiš bypass gradually develops into a humorous satire of the human need to find a hidden agenda, secret organisation or conspiracy theory behind every coincidence. As the story unfolds, it becomes increasingly difficult to tell where fact ends and fiction begins”, producer Boris T. Matić told FNE.

Filming took place throughout 2024 and 2025 in and around the cities of Omiš and Split, Croatia.

The film is produced by Boris T. Matić, Lana Matić and Ivan Perić of Croatia’s Propeler Film with the support of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) and the City of Split.

The film’s total budget is 51,000 EUR. In 2025, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the City of Split approved funding of 30,000 EUR and 4,000 EUR respectively. Propeler Film contributed 5,000 EUR, while the remaining 12,000 EUR was provided through the filmmakers’ own investment.

The film was conceived as a mockumentary, with the aim of creating the strongest possible sense of authenticity and immediacy. To support this approach, the crew was kept to a minimum during filming. This allowed the production to remain flexible, unobtrusive and responsive to real-life situations, while giving the filmmakers greater creative freedom to adapt the scenes as events unfolded.

The film will premiere on 7 August 2026 at Ljetno kino Bačvice in Split. Later that month, it will be presented as a Special Screening at the Sarajevo Film Festival, followed by further festival and theatrical screenings.

Production Information:

Producer:

Propeler Film (Croatia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Ivan Perić

DoP: Ivan Perić, Josip Rogošić

Editor: Vladimir Gojun

Sound design: Hrvoje Štefotić

Cast: Ivan Perić, Vice Tomasović, Josip Rogošić, Marko Mandić