Flies Wins Cinehill Film Festival 2026

ZAGREB: Flies (Mexico) directed by Fernando Eimbcke won the trophy of the Cinehill Film Festival , held in Fužine (Croatia) 21 - 26 July 2026.

Montenegrin production 15 and a Half by Milivoj Mišo Obradović received a Special Mention in the Main Competition, as the festival has chosen Montenegro, “the new star of Balkan cinematography”, as partner country for its 2026 edition.

The Cinehill Film Festival is co-organised with the Municipality of Fužine, and with support from the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, the Tourist Board of Kvarner, and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

WINNERS:

Cinehill Propeller:

Flies / Moscas (Mexico)

Directed by Fernando Eimbcke

Special Mention:

15 and a Half / 15 i po (Montenegro)

Directed by Milivoj Mišo Obradović

Produced by Giggling Goat Production

Coproduced by Atomic production, the Radio Television of Montenegro

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the City of Podgorica

CineCorto Award:

L’avant-poste 21 (Switzerland)

Directed by Camilla Surdez

CroCorto Award:

Remember That I Carry You / Pamti da te nosim (Croatia)

Directed by Ana Predan

Other Awards:

FIPRESCI Prize:

The Meltdown / El Deshielo (Chile, USA, Spain, Mexico)

Directed by Manuela Martelli

Audience Award:

The Sea (Israel)

Directed by Shai Carmeli-Pollak

Miniscore Award:

Renato Antić (Croatia)

Cinehill Maverick Award:

Edward Berger

50 Years Award:

Zijah Sokolović