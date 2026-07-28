28-07-2026

Flies Wins Cinehill Film Festival 2026

By
    15 and a Half by Milivoj Mišo Obradović 15 and a Half by Milivoj Mišo Obradović credit: Milivoj Mišo Obradović

    ZAGREB: Flies (Mexico) directed by Fernando Eimbcke won the trophy of the Cinehill Film Festival, held in Fužine (Croatia) 21 - 26 July 2026.

    Montenegrin production 15 and a Half by Milivoj Mišo Obradović received a Special Mention in the Main Competition, as the festival has chosen Montenegro, “the new star of Balkan cinematography”, as partner country for its 2026 edition.

    The Cinehill Film Festival is co-organised with the Municipality of Fužine, and with support from the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County, the Tourist Board of Kvarner, and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

    WINNERS:

    Cinehill Propeller:
    Flies / Moscas (Mexico)
    Directed by Fernando Eimbcke

    Special Mention:
    15 and a Half / 15 i po (Montenegro)
    Directed by Milivoj Mišo Obradović
    Produced by Giggling Goat Production
    Coproduced by Atomic production, the Radio Television of Montenegro
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the City of Podgorica

    CineCorto Award:
    L’avant-poste 21 (Switzerland)
    Directed by Camilla Surdez

    CroCorto Award:
    Remember That I Carry You / Pamti da te nosim (Croatia)
    Directed by Ana Predan

    Other Awards:

    FIPRESCI Prize:
    The Meltdown / El Deshielo (Chile, USA, Spain, Mexico)
    Directed by Manuela Martelli

    Audience Award:
    The Sea (Israel)
    Directed by Shai Carmeli-Pollak

    Miniscore Award:
    Renato Antić (Croatia)

    Cinehill Maverick Award:
    Edward Berger

    50 Years Award:
    Zijah Sokolović

    Published in Croatia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Honey Bunny Wins Best Croatian Film at Pula Film Festival 2026 Ivan Perić's Mockumentary From Nothing to Nowhere Ready to Premiere »