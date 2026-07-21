PRODUCTION: Cypriot/British/Greek Coproduction The First Cypriot Astronaut Gearing Up for Shoot

NICOSIA: The First Cypriot Astronaut, an upcoming feature penned and directed by Stavros Pamballis, is currently in preproduction. The Cypriot/British/Greek coproduction is finalising preparations ahead of its winter shoot.

The First Cypriot Astronaut follows a physics professor who, after a life-changing brain tumor diagnosis, embarks on a daring quest to fulfill his childhood dream: to boldly go where no Cypriot has gone before: space!

In the heart of Nicosia, Cyprus, a city split in two by a UN buffer zone, a colourful cast of characters venture on an audacious mission to steal a space capsule, piece together a rocket in a garage near the very fault line of division and launch it beyond the stratosphere. The story unfolds as a heartfelt metaphor for a country rising beyond the gravity of its troubled past into the future.

The confirmed cast includes Loris Loizides, Ioanna Papamichalopoulou, Daphne Alexander, and Tanya Lialina.

“While The First Cypriot Astronaut is a heartwarming tale of fulfilling your childhood dreams and reconciling with your family, it is conceived as a metaphor for not just the socio-political struggles in Cyprus, but for much of the dividing conflicts of our day. The film shows us a world where the gravity of the past prevents people from moving forward. While the UN referendum was in 2004, many elections since have sought further division among us. Stavros’ inspiring story of a physics professor, who during a time of great division, finds a way to be truly free, is a lesson we can all learn, so we can launch ourselves to a better future”, producer Marinos Charalambous told FNE.

The film is produced by Boycott Films (Cyprus) in coproduction with Iron Box Films (UK) and Atalante Productions (Greece), with the support of the Department of Contemporary Culture – Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Media Programme of the European Union. Financing sources also include a pre-sale from ERT with respect to TV broadcasting rights in Greece, private equity investment, and a cash rebate from the Cyprus Film Commission.

The producers are Marinos Charalambous and Bernhard Pucher, and the executive producers are Ioanna Bolomyti and Joyce Pierpoline.

The film’s total production budget is 1,938,932 EUR.

Principal photography is set to take place in Nicosia, spanning from 2 November to 23 December 2026.

The film will be distributed theatrically in Greece and Cyprus by Tanweer Alliances.

Production Information:

Producer:

Boycott Films (Cyprus)

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Coproducers:

Iron Box Films (UK)

Atalante Productions (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Stavros Pamballis

Writer: Stavros Pamballis

Composer: Patrick Jonsson

Cast: Loris Loizides, Ioanna Papamichalopoulou, Daphne Alexander, Tanya Lialina