Festival Brings European Film to Cyprus

CYPRUS: The European Film Festival in Cyprus, which runs from 7 June to 1 July 2022, will screen 17 independent films from around Europe in Nicosia. The programme features films from Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Spain, Poland, Italy, France, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Hungary, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Ukraine.

The non-competitive event is organised within the framework of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2022 (PFUE) and of the EUNIC network (EU National Institutes for Culture) by the French Embassy, in collaboration with fifteen member states of the European Union and Ukraine, the Municipality of Nicosia, the Friends of Cinema Society Cyprus, the Cultural Services of Ministry of Education and Culture and the support of Société Générale – Cyprus.

Programme:

The Night Doctor / Médecin de nuit (France)

Directed by Elie Wajeman

The Path of Light (Documentary) (Bulgaria)

The Constitution / Ustav Republike Hrvatske (Croatia)

Directed by Rajko Grlić

Toubab (Germany)

Directed by Florian Dietrich

Marshland La Isla Minima / La Isla Minima (Spain)

Directed by Alberto Rodríguez

Cold War / Zimna Wojna (Poland)

Directed by Pawel Pawlikowski

The Startup / Accendi il tuo future (Italy)

Directed by Alessandro D'Alatri

Siege on Liperti Street / Poliorkia stin odo Liperti (Cyprus)

Directed by Stavros Pamballis

Children from the Hotel America / Vaikai iš Amerikos“ viešbučio (Lithuania)

Directed by Raimundas Banionis

Kincsem / Bet on Revenge (Hungary)

Directed by Gábor Herendi

Loli paradička (Slovakia)

Directed by Richard and Víto Staviarsky

Tove (Finland)

Directed by Zaida Bergroth

Nice people / Trevligt folk (Sweden) Documentary

Directed by Anders Helgeson, Karin af Klintberg

Hope (Norway)

Directed by Maria Sødahl

The Rising Hawk (Ukraine)

Directed by John Wynn Akhtem, Seitablaev

Gump / pes, který naucil lidi zít (Czech Republic)

Directed by F A Brabec