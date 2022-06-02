Festival Brings European Film to Cyprus

The non-competitive event is organised within the framework of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2022 (PFUE) and of the EUNIC network (EU National Institutes for Culture) by the French Embassy, in collaboration with fifteen member states of the European Union and Ukraine, the Municipality of Nicosia, the Friends of Cinema Society Cyprus, the Cultural Services of Ministry of Education and Culture and the support of Société Générale – Cyprus.
Programme:
The Night Doctor / Médecin de nuit (France)
Directed by Elie Wajeman
The Path of Light (Documentary) (Bulgaria)
The Constitution / Ustav Republike Hrvatske (Croatia)
Directed by Rajko Grlić
Toubab (Germany)
Directed by Florian Dietrich
Marshland La Isla Minima / La Isla Minima (Spain)
Directed by Alberto Rodríguez
Cold War / Zimna Wojna (Poland)
Directed by Pawel Pawlikowski
The Startup / Accendi il tuo future (Italy)
Directed by Alessandro D'Alatri
Siege on Liperti Street / Poliorkia stin odo Liperti (Cyprus)
Directed by Stavros Pamballis
Children from the Hotel America / Vaikai iš Amerikos“ viešbučio (Lithuania)
Directed by Raimundas Banionis
Kincsem / Bet on Revenge (Hungary)
Directed by Gábor Herendi
Loli paradička (Slovakia)
Directed by Richard and Víto Staviarsky
Tove (Finland)
Directed by Zaida Bergroth
Nice people / Trevligt folk (Sweden) Documentary
Directed by Anders Helgeson, Karin af Klintberg
Hope (Norway)
Directed by Maria Sødahl
The Rising Hawk (Ukraine)
Directed by John Wynn Akhtem, Seitablaev
Gump / pes, který naucil lidi zít (Czech Republic)
Directed by F A Brabec