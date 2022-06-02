02-06-2022

Festival Brings European Film to Cyprus

By
    Cold War by Paweł Pawlikowski Cold War by Paweł Pawlikowski photo by Łukasz Bąk

    CYPRUS: The European Film Festival in Cyprus, which runs from 7 June to 1 July 2022, will screen 17 independent films from around Europe in Nicosia. The programme features films from Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Spain, Poland, Italy, France, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Hungary, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Ukraine.

    The non-competitive event is organised within the framework of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2022 (PFUE) and of the EUNIC network (EU National Institutes for Culture) by the French Embassy, in collaboration with fifteen member states of the European Union and Ukraine, the Municipality of Nicosia, the Friends of Cinema Society Cyprus, the Cultural Services of Ministry of Education and Culture and the support of Société Générale – Cyprus.

    Programme:

    The Night Doctor / Médecin de nuit (France)
    Directed by Elie Wajeman

    The Path of Light (Documentary) (Bulgaria)

    The Constitution / Ustav Republike Hrvatske (Croatia)
    Directed by Rajko Grlić

    Toubab (Germany)
    Directed by Florian Dietrich

    Marshland La Isla Minima / La Isla Minima (Spain)
    Directed by Alberto Rodríguez

    Cold War / Zimna Wojna (Poland)
    Directed by Pawel Pawlikowski

    The Startup / Accendi il tuo future (Italy)
    Directed by Alessandro D'Alatri

    Siege on Liperti Street  / Poliorkia stin odo Liperti (Cyprus)
    Directed by Stavros Pamballis

    Children from the Hotel America / Vaikai iš Amerikos“ viešbučio (Lithuania)
    Directed by Raimundas Banionis

    Kincsem / Bet on Revenge (Hungary)
    Directed by  Gábor Herendi

    Loli paradička (Slovakia)
    Directed by Richard and Víto Staviarsky

    Tove (Finland)
    Directed by Zaida Bergroth

    Nice people / Trevligt folk (Sweden) Documentary
    Directed by Anders Helgeson, Karin af Klintberg

    Hope (Norway)
    Directed by Maria Sødahl

    The Rising Hawk (Ukraine)
    Directed by John Wynn Akhtem, Seitablaev

    Gump / pes, který naucil lidi zít (Czech Republic)
    Directed by F A Brabec

    Published in Cyprus

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Cypriot Directors Corinna Avraamidou and Kyriacos Tofarides in Postproduction with Iman