PRODUCTION: Cyprus/USA Coproduction The Islander Enters Final Stage of Production in Cyprus

The Islander by Stelana Kliris, cast and crew on set

NICOSIA: Romantic comedy The Islander, directed by Stelana Kliris and produced by Meraki Films from Cyprus and US Uinta Productions, has entered the final stage of production. The film starring Harry Connick Jr. was entirely shot in Cyprus, the regions of Peyia and Nicosia.

"The Cypriot element is particularly strong in this film since most of the team (cast and crew), as well as the crew working in postproduction are mostly from Cyprus", South African-Cypriot writer/director Stelana Kliris said in a statement.

Green Olive Films provided production services in Cyprus. The cast includes Agni Scott and Ali Fumiko Whitney, as well Cypriot actors Tony Dimitriou, Lea Maleni and Angeliki Filippidou.

The film is funded by Uinta Productions, the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Cyprus Audiovisual Industry Promotion Scheme. Particularly helpful was the role of Invest Cyprus in the context of its efforts to promote the "Olivewood" brand worldwide.

“We are confident that soon we will see several more productions taking place in our country”, said Lefteris Eleftheriou, Head of Invest Cyprus unit for Filming, in a press release.

Production Information:

Producers:

Meraki Films (Cyprus)

Uinta Productions (USA)

Credits:

Director: Stelana Kliris

Scriptwriter: Stelana Kliris

Cast: Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Tony Dimitriou, Lea Maleni, Angeliki Filippidou