Last Call for Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days 2023

LIMASSOL: Applications are still open for the 4th edition of the coproduction, training and networking platform Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days. The event will be held 27 - 29 April 2023 in Limassol, in the framework of the 21st Cyprus Film Days International Festival (21 - 29 April 2023).

Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days includes two sections: Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point Co-production Forum, for which the deadline of applications is 21 February 2023, and Dot.on.the.map Cinema Talks, which offers a series of masterclasses, debates, seminars and workshops with acclaimed industry professionals.

Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days is organised in partnership with the Thessaloniki International Film Festival's Agora.

Click HERE for the online application for the Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point Co-production Forum.

Click HERE for the press release.