LIMASSOL: International and Cypriot films up to 25 minutes in length can be submitted to the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus ( ISFFC ) till 15 June 2023. The festival will be held 7 – 13 October 2023 at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol.

The eligible genres are: fiction, documentary, experimental, student and animation short films.

Since 2019 the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus has joined the network of partner festivals of the European Film Academy and therefore it has the right to nominate one short film for the European Film Academy Awards.

The festival is organised by the Cultural Services - Deputy Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus and the Rialto Theatre.

