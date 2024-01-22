FESTIVALS: Animafest Cyprus Views of the World 2024 Opens Call for Entries

NICOSIA: Countryside Animafest Cyprus Views of the World , one of the longest-running film festivals in Cyprus, has opened the call for film submissions for its 23rd edition, which will be held in August 2024.

Films can be submitted to the following categories: International Narrative Shorts (Grand Prix – Dimitri Eipides), International Non-Narrative Shorts (Grand Prix – Dimitri Eipides), International Children Shorts, and National (Cyprus) Shorts.

The festival showcases a selection of the world’s latest productions, focusing on independent, non-commercial films, and it takes place in the village of Salamiou, a small rural community in the mountainous inland of Paphos.

