04-04-2024

Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point 2024 Announces Selected Projects

    Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point 2024 Announces Selected Projects credit: Cyprus Film Days 2023

    LIMASSOL: Eight projects produced or coproduced by Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Montenegro, among others, will be pitched at the coproduction forum, Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point, which will be held during the 5th Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days (18 – 20 April 2024) within the 22nd Cyprus Film Days International Festival.

    All eight teams of producers–directors originate from countries of the Mediterranean region.

    An international jury will decide the following awards: Cyprus Film Commission – Invest Cyprus Award (and a monetary prize of 1,000 EUR); P.S. Movies and Stories Award (accompanied by lighting & grip equipment rental worth up to 4,000 EUR from P.S. Movies & Stories Cinema Equipment Rental Ltd.); Best Debut Project Pitch (and a monetary prize of 500 EUR from the Directors Guild of Cyprus) and the Agora Networking Award (offered by the Thessaloniki IFF and consisting of four nights’ accommodation in Thessaloniki & an Agora market accreditation).

    Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days also announces its partnership with the online platform Coprocity, which will give more visibility to curated projects after their presentation in coproduction markets by facilitating discussions between professionals and decision-makers, extending contacts, and sharing information to make the projects' development and financing easier.

    The pitching session will be held at the Rialto Theatre on 19 April, 2024 at 11 a.m.

    The 22nd Cyprus Film Days International Festival will be held 12 – 20 April 2024.

    Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point Selected Projects:

    Four Funerals and a Wedding (Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Nikola Mijovic
    Produced by Parangal Film
    Coproduced by Plan 9, Sektor Film

    Mia Hara (Cyprus, Greece, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Simon Farmakas
    Produced by Fotocine Studios FKS Ltd.
    Coproduced by Blonde Audiovisual, Deal Productions

    Μοther Tongue (Italy, Romania)
    Directed by Caterina Biasiucci
    Produced by Parallelo 41 Produzioni
    Coproduced by Tangaj Production

    Shepherd Scar (Cyprus)
    Directed by Kamil Saldun, Sholeh Zahraei
    Produced by Filmblades

    Shibboleth (Cyprus, Greece, France)
    Directed by Alexandra Matheou
    Produced by Bark Like a Cat
    Coproduced by Ηοmemade Films, La Cellule Productions

    Sun in Saturn (Portugal)
    Directed by Ary Zara
    Produced by Wonder Maria Filmes

    The Sea Was Once Blue (Egypt, Germany)
    Directed by Mohamad El-Hadidi
    Produced by Chatby Films
    Coproduced by Moserfilm

    Under the Judas Tree (Greece, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Christos Houliaras
    Produced by Marni Films
    Coproduced by Vertigo

