Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point 2024 Announces Selected Projects

LIMASSOL: Eight projects produced or coproduced by Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Montenegro, among others, will be pitched at the coproduction forum, Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point, which will be held during the 5th Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days (18 – 20 April 2024) within the 22nd Cyprus Film Days International Festival .

All eight teams of producers–directors originate from countries of the Mediterranean region.

An international jury will decide the following awards: Cyprus Film Commission – Invest Cyprus Award (and a monetary prize of 1,000 EUR); P.S. Movies and Stories Award (accompanied by lighting & grip equipment rental worth up to 4,000 EUR from P.S. Movies & Stories Cinema Equipment Rental Ltd.); Best Debut Project Pitch (and a monetary prize of 500 EUR from the Directors Guild of Cyprus) and the Agora Networking Award (offered by the Thessaloniki IFF and consisting of four nights’ accommodation in Thessaloniki & an Agora market accreditation).

Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days also announces its partnership with the online platform Coprocity, which will give more visibility to curated projects after their presentation in coproduction markets by facilitating discussions between professionals and decision-makers, extending contacts, and sharing information to make the projects' development and financing easier.

The pitching session will be held at the Rialto Theatre on 19 April, 2024 at 11 a.m.

The 22nd Cyprus Film Days International Festival will be held 12 – 20 April 2024.

Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point Selected Projects:

Four Funerals and a Wedding (Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Nikola Mijovic

Produced by Parangal Film

Coproduced by Plan 9, Sektor Film

Mia Hara (Cyprus, Greece, Luxembourg)

Directed by Simon Farmakas

Produced by Fotocine Studios FKS Ltd.

Coproduced by Blonde Audiovisual, Deal Productions

Μοther Tongue (Italy, Romania)

Directed by Caterina Biasiucci

Produced by Parallelo 41 Produzioni

Coproduced by Tangaj Production

Shepherd Scar (Cyprus)

Directed by Kamil Saldun, Sholeh Zahraei

Produced by Filmblades

Shibboleth (Cyprus, Greece, France)

Directed by Alexandra Matheou

Produced by Bark Like a Cat

Coproduced by Ηοmemade Films, La Cellule Productions

Sun in Saturn (Portugal)

Directed by Ary Zara

Produced by Wonder Maria Filmes

The Sea Was Once Blue (Egypt, Germany)

Directed by Mohamad El-Hadidi

Produced by Chatby Films

Coproduced by Moserfilm

Under the Judas Tree (Greece, North Macedonia)

Directed by Christos Houliaras

Produced by Marni Films

Coproduced by Vertigo

