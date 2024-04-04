Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point 2024 Announces Selected Projects

All eight teams of producers–directors originate from countries of the Mediterranean region.
An international jury will decide the following awards: Cyprus Film Commission – Invest Cyprus Award (and a monetary prize of 1,000 EUR); P.S. Movies and Stories Award (accompanied by lighting & grip equipment rental worth up to 4,000 EUR from P.S. Movies & Stories Cinema Equipment Rental Ltd.); Best Debut Project Pitch (and a monetary prize of 500 EUR from the Directors Guild of Cyprus) and the Agora Networking Award (offered by the Thessaloniki IFF and consisting of four nights’ accommodation in Thessaloniki & an Agora market accreditation).
Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days also announces its partnership with the online platform Coprocity, which will give more visibility to curated projects after their presentation in coproduction markets by facilitating discussions between professionals and decision-makers, extending contacts, and sharing information to make the projects' development and financing easier.
The pitching session will be held at the Rialto Theatre on 19 April, 2024 at 11 a.m.
The 22nd Cyprus Film Days International Festival will be held 12 – 20 April 2024.
Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point Selected Projects:
Four Funerals and a Wedding (Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Nikola Mijovic
Produced by Parangal Film
Coproduced by Plan 9, Sektor Film
Mia Hara (Cyprus, Greece, Luxembourg)
Directed by Simon Farmakas
Produced by Fotocine Studios FKS Ltd.
Coproduced by Blonde Audiovisual, Deal Productions
Μοther Tongue (Italy, Romania)
Directed by Caterina Biasiucci
Produced by Parallelo 41 Produzioni
Coproduced by Tangaj Production
Shepherd Scar (Cyprus)
Directed by Kamil Saldun, Sholeh Zahraei
Produced by Filmblades
Shibboleth (Cyprus, Greece, France)
Directed by Alexandra Matheou
Produced by Bark Like a Cat
Coproduced by Ηοmemade Films, La Cellule Productions
Sun in Saturn (Portugal)
Directed by Ary Zara
Produced by Wonder Maria Filmes
The Sea Was Once Blue (Egypt, Germany)
Directed by Mohamad El-Hadidi
Produced by Chatby Films
Coproduced by Moserfilm
Under the Judas Tree (Greece, North Macedonia)
Directed by Christos Houliaras
Produced by Marni Films
Coproduced by Vertigo
