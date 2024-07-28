Apply for What’s the Story? Cyprus Workshop

LIMASSOL: Filmmakers living or born in Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Lebanon and Palestine can apply to the 3rd edition of the intensive workshop What’s the Story? Cyprus, which will be held within the Talents Generator Factory (TGF) during the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus ( ISFFC ).

The deadline for this intensive five-day short film workshop for development writing is 31 August 2024.

The workshop will be held 14 – 18 October 2024, and the festival will take place at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol 12 – 18 October 2024.

