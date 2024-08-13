PRODUCTION: Thomas Kallis in Postproduction with Cypriot Doc Vassilis Michaelidis – Hidden Winds

NICOSIA: Cypriot director/writer Thomas Kallis is currently in postproduction with Vassilis Michaelidis – Hidden Winds. The documentary traces the life and work of pioneering poet and painter Vassilis Michaeilidis (1849 – 1917), who is considered by many the national poet of Cyprus.

Born under the Ottoman yoke period, Michaeilidis managed to educate himself and communicate poetically with the most important scholars of his time. He died forgotten, due to sickness and alcoholism, in the poorhouse of Limassol.

“The idea for the creation of the documentary started a long time ago as the character and work of Vassilis Michaelidis always fascinated me. Reading his verses from an early age, I felt awe and emotion. A pioneer of his time, he tried to study painting in Italy and later took part in the revolution for the liberation of Thessaly from the Ottomans. Returning to Cyprus, he was employed as a nurse in a municipal hospital and began to publish his articles in newspapers. He has published two poetry collections and is today considered one of the most important poets of Cyprus”, Thomas Kallis told FNE.

IRIDA Productions is producing with a budget of 120,000 EUR, and with the support of the Film Advisory Committee - Deputy Ministry of Culture (72,000 EUR) and the Municipality of Limassol (5,000 EUR). The state channel Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation also participates in the film with pre-purchase of rights.

The executive producer of the film is Pashalis Papapetrou.

The first leg of the shooting was in January - March 2024 and included many interviews with academics and scholars. From May to June 2024, the rest of the filming included a large number of dramatised scenes.

Vassilis Michaelidis – Hidden Winds will be completed towards the end of 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

IRIDA Productions (Cyprus)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Thomas Kallis

Screenwriter: Thomas Kallis

DoP: Nikos Avraamidis

Scientific advisor: Kyriakos Ioannou

Set designer: Giorgos Giannou

Costume designer: Giorgos Giannou