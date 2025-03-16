Cyprus Film Days 2025 Announces Lineup

Both sections received an increased number of submissions compared to the previous years.
As usual, the films from the Cypriot Films Competition Section will also compete in the Glocal Images International Competition Section.
The sidebar section Viewfinder – A Close-Up of Contemporary World Cinema will screen five of the most acclaimed international films in recent months, while the Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth will bring films that focus on equality, solidarity and overcoming prejudice .
The festival will also pay tribute to David Lynch.
The Cyprus Film Days International Festival is held in Limassol and Nicosia, co-organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.
LINEUP:
Glocal Images International Competition Section:
April (France, Italy, Georgia)
Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili
Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France
Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
Produced by Akisbado
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television
Ghost Trail (France, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Jonathan Millet
Sun Never Again / Sunce nikad više (Serbia)
Directed by David Jovanović
Produced by Pointless Films
Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the town of Bor, the EU za tebe programme
Lula Leblanc (Greece)
Directed by Stergios Paschos
Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo (Egypt, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Khaled Mansour
Killerwood (Greece)
Directed by Christos Massalas
Cypriot Films Competition Section:
Together Apart / Exoristoi (Greece, Cyprus)
Directed by Aliki Danezi-Knutsen
Produced by Tanweer Productions
Coproduced by the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus
The Sock (Cyprus)
Directed by Kyros Papavassiliou
Produced by Dry Tree Films
Coproduced by the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus, AB Seahorse, PS Movies and Stories
Smaragda - I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump (Cyprus)
Directed by Emilios Avraam
Produced by Bark Like a Cat Films
Supported by the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus