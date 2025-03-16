Cyprus Film Days 2025 Announces Lineup

NICOSIA: The 23rd edition of the Cyprus Film Days International Festival has announced the titles selected for its Glocal Images International Competition Section and the Cypriot Films Competition Section. The festival will be held 4 – 12 April 2025.

Both sections received an increased number of submissions compared to the previous years.

As usual, the films from the Cypriot Films Competition Section will also compete in the Glocal Images International Competition Section.

The sidebar section Viewfinder – A Close-Up of Contemporary World Cinema will screen five of the most acclaimed international films in recent months, while the Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth will bring films that focus on equality, solidarity and overcoming prejudice .

The festival will also pay tribute to David Lynch.

The Cyprus Film Days International Festival is held in Limassol and Nicosia, co-organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.

LINEUP:

Glocal Images International Competition Section:

April (France, Italy, Georgia)

Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production

Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France

Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akisbado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

Ghost Trail (France, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Jonathan Millet

Sun Never Again / Sunce nikad više (Serbia)

Directed by David Jovanović

Produced by Pointless Films

Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the town of Bor, the EU za tebe programme

Lula Leblanc (Greece)

Directed by Stergios Paschos

Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo (Egypt, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Khaled Mansour

Killerwood (Greece)

Directed by Christos Massalas

Cypriot Films Competition Section:

Together Apart / Exoristoi (Greece, Cyprus)

Directed by Aliki Danezi-Knutsen

Produced by Tanweer Productions

Coproduced by the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus

The Sock (Cyprus)

Directed by Kyros Papavassiliou

Produced by Dry Tree Films

Coproduced by the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus, AB Seahorse, PS Movies and Stories

Smaragda - I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump (Cyprus)

Directed by Emilios Avraam

Produced by Bark Like a Cat Films

Supported by the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus