PRODUCTION: Stelana Kliris in Postproduction with Cypriot/UK/Greek Apart from Her

NICOSIA: The South African/Cypriot director/writer/producer Stelana Kliris is currently in postproduction with Apart from Her. The film is a coproduction between Cyprus, the UK and Greece, supported by the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Cyprus Film Commission’s incentives scheme , among others.

In 1974, a young woman flees war-torn Cyprus for apartheid South Africa through an arranged marriage but as an unlikely friendship with a local woman unfolds, her hidden truth surfaces, forcing love and prejudice to collide.

The main cast includes Leem Lubany, Luca Pasqualino, Girley Jazama and Robert Hobbs.

“This is a deeply personal project where we see the parallel histories of Cyprus and South Africa embodied by one woman’s experience. It’s a story that is still very relevant today, more so than ever perhaps, and a topic that has been treated with the utmost respect. In terms of production, a project of this scale with multiple international cast members is further proof of Cyprus’ capabilities as a world-class filming destination”, Stelana Kliris told FNE.

Meraki Films (Cyprus), Over the Fence Films (UK) and Atalante Productions (Greece) are producing the film in partnership with Jupiter Peak Productions (USA) and Copper Island (Cyprus), with the support of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Cyprus Film Commission’s incentives scheme, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center — Creative Greece, European Union – Next Generation EU through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan GREECE 2.0, Creative Europe and the SEE Cinema Network.

The producers of the film are Susan Simnett, Jamie Harvey, Ioanna Bolomyti and Stelana Kliris. Antoine Simkine is associate producer.

The film was shot entirely in Cyprus between the village of Pera Oreinis and the capital city of Nicosia (which doubled as South Africa in the 1970s) over 25 shooting days (4 November - 6 December 2024).

The postproduction is currently taking place in Greece, and the film is expected to be delivered by July 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

Meraki Films (Cyprus)

Coproducers:

Over the Fence Films (UK)

Atalante Productions (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Stelana Kliris

Screenwriter: Stelana Kliris

DoP: Simon Sarketzis

Editor: Emilios Avraam

Production designer: Lydia Mandridou

Costume designer: Jo Katsaras

Key hair: Marios Neofytou and Sotiris Foiniris

Key make-up: Kyriaki Melidou

Sound recordist: Stavros Terlikkas

Cast: Leem Lubany, Luca Pasqualino, Girley Jazama, Robert Hobbs, Mary-anne Barlow, Andreas Phylactou, Athina Roditou, Eliana Chalkia