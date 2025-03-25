Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days’ 2025 Selected Projects and Programme

LIMASSOL: Producers, directors and scriptwriters from the Mediterranean region can still apply to the 6th Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days . The coproduction, training and networking platform of the 23rd Cyprus Film Days International Festival for film industry professionals, will be held in Limassol 10 – 12 April 2025.

During the event, producers, directors and scriptwriters from the Mediterranean region will have the opportunity to pitch their feature length fiction film projects to members of the international film industry.

This year, Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days will again present CINEMA TALKS consisting of a series of events, panel discussions, and masterclasses intended exclusively for accredited industry professionals. The deadline for applications is 2 April 2025. Free accreditations are offered to all film professionals based and actively working in the film industry in the Republic of Cyprus.

Τhe Cyprus Film Days International Festival, which will be held 4 – 12 April 2025, is an institutional event of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture in collaboration with the Rialto Theatre.

The Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point co-production forum is implemented in partnership with Agora, Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

SELECTED PROJECTS:

As a Warm September (Montenegro)

Directed by Vlastimir Sudar

Produced by Montenegro Max Film

Boys’ Games (Cyprus)

Directed by Corinna Avraamidou

Produced by A.B. Seahorse Film Productions Ltd.

Holiday (France)

Directed by Wissam Charaf

Produced by Aurora Films

I Am Afraid to Meet You Someday (Egypt)

Directed by Khaled Mansour

Produced by The Rambos’ Productions

Jo of Montreal (Jordan, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Ameen Nayfeh

Produced by Creative Media Solutions

Last Trip (Syria, Germany)

Directed by Ziad Kalthoum

Produced by Mayana Films

My Name Is Lily (Cyprus)

Directed by Yianna Americanou

Produced by Meraki Films

Shadow on the Mountain (Greece)

Directed by Nicholas Dimitropoulos

Produced by Laika Productions

TETTIX (Greece)

Directed by Stella Serefoglou

Produced by Open Borders Productions

The Color Green (Spain)

Directed by Paloma Zapata

Produced by La Fábrica Naranja

Click HERE for accreditations and HERE for the programme.