Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days’ 2025 Selected Projects and Programme

During the event, producers, directors and scriptwriters from the Mediterranean region will have the opportunity to pitch their feature length fiction film projects to members of the international film industry.
This year, Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days will again present CINEMA TALKS consisting of a series of events, panel discussions, and masterclasses intended exclusively for accredited industry professionals. The deadline for applications is 2 April 2025. Free accreditations are offered to all film professionals based and actively working in the film industry in the Republic of Cyprus.
Τhe Cyprus Film Days International Festival, which will be held 4 – 12 April 2025, is an institutional event of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture in collaboration with the Rialto Theatre.
The Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point co-production forum is implemented in partnership with Agora, Thessaloniki International Film Festival.
SELECTED PROJECTS:
As a Warm September (Montenegro)
Directed by Vlastimir Sudar
Produced by Montenegro Max Film
Boys’ Games (Cyprus)
Directed by Corinna Avraamidou
Produced by A.B. Seahorse Film Productions Ltd.
Holiday (France)
Directed by Wissam Charaf
Produced by Aurora Films
I Am Afraid to Meet You Someday (Egypt)
Directed by Khaled Mansour
Produced by The Rambos’ Productions
Jo of Montreal (Jordan, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Ameen Nayfeh
Produced by Creative Media Solutions
Last Trip (Syria, Germany)
Directed by Ziad Kalthoum
Produced by Mayana Films
My Name Is Lily (Cyprus)
Directed by Yianna Americanou
Produced by Meraki Films
Shadow on the Mountain (Greece)
Directed by Nicholas Dimitropoulos
Produced by Laika Productions
TETTIX (Greece)
Directed by Stella Serefoglou
Produced by Open Borders Productions
The Color Green (Spain)
Directed by Paloma Zapata
Produced by La Fábrica Naranja