25-03-2025

Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days’ 2025 Selected Projects and Programme

By

    LIMASSOL: Producers, directors and scriptwriters from the Mediterranean region can still apply to the 6th Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days. The coproduction, training and networking platform of the 23rd Cyprus Film Days International Festival for film industry professionals, will be held in Limassol 10 – 12 April 2025.

    During the event, producers, directors and scriptwriters from the Mediterranean region will have the opportunity to pitch their feature length fiction film projects to members of the international film industry.

    This year, Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days will again present CINEMA TALKS consisting of a series of events, panel discussions, and masterclasses intended exclusively for accredited industry professionals. The deadline for applications is 2 April 2025. Free accreditations are offered to all film professionals based and actively working in the film industry in the Republic of Cyprus.

    Τhe Cyprus Film Days International Festival, which will be held 4 – 12 April 2025, is an institutional event of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture in collaboration with the Rialto Theatre.

    The Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point co-production forum is implemented in partnership with Agora, Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

    SELECTED PROJECTS:

    As a Warm September (Montenegro)
    Directed by Vlastimir Sudar
    Produced by Montenegro Max Film

    Boys’ Games (Cyprus)
    Directed by Corinna Avraamidou
    Produced by A.B. Seahorse Film Productions Ltd.

    Holiday (France)
    Directed by Wissam Charaf
    Produced by Aurora Films

    I Am Afraid to Meet You Someday (Egypt)
    Directed by Khaled Mansour
    Produced by The Rambos’ Productions

    Jo of Montreal (Jordan, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Ameen Nayfeh
    Produced by Creative Media Solutions

    Last Trip (Syria, Germany)
    Directed by Ziad Kalthoum
    Produced by Mayana Films

    My Name Is Lily (Cyprus)
    Directed by Yianna Americanou
    Produced by Meraki Films

    Shadow on the Mountain (Greece)
    Directed by Nicholas Dimitropoulos
    Produced by Laika Productions

    TETTIX (Greece)
    Directed by Stella Serefoglou
    Produced by Open Borders Productions

    The Color Green (Spain)
    Directed by Paloma Zapata
    Produced by La Fábrica Naranja

    Click HERE for accreditations and HERE for the programme.

    Published in Cyprus

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Cyprus Film Days 2025 Announces Lineup