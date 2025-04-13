FNE at Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2025: April by Déa Kulumbegashvili Wins Best International Film

Both sections received an increased number of submissions compared to the previous years. As usual, the films from the Cypriot Films Competition Section also competed in the Glocal Images International Competition Section.
Producers, directors and scriptwriters from the Mediterranean region took part in the 6th Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days. The coproduction, training and networking platform for film industry professionals, was held in Limassol 10 – 12 April 2025. During the event, producers, directors and scriptwriters from the Mediterranean region had the opportunity to pitch their feature length fiction film projects to members of the international film industry.
The Cyprus Film Days International Festival was held in Limassol and Nicosia, co-organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.
GLOCAL IMAGES INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:
Best Film Award:
April (France, Italy, Georgia)
Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili
Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France
Special Jury Award:
Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo (Egypt, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Khaled Mansour
Best Director Award:
Jonathan Millet for Ghost Trail (France, Germany, Belgium)
Best Cinematography:
Vytautas Katkus for Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
Produced by Akisbado
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television
Audience Award:
Ghost Trail (France, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Jonathan Millet
1st Special Mention:
Sun Never Again / Sunce nikad više (Serbia)
Directed by David Jovanović
Produced by Pointless Films
Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the town of Bor, the EU za tebe programme
2nd Special Mention:
Killerwood (Greece)
Directed by Christos Massalas
CYPRUS FILMS COMPETITION:
Best Cypriot Film Award:
Smaragda - I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump (Cyprus)
Directed by Emilios Avraam
Produced by Bark Like a Cat Films
Supported by the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus
Best Director Award:
Kyros Papavasiliou for The Sock (Cyprus)
Produced by Dry Tree Films
Coproduced by the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus, AB Seahorse, PS Movies and Stories
Best Acting Award:
Niovi Charalambous in Smaragda - I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump (Cyprus)
Directed by Emilios Avraam