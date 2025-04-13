FNE at Cyprus Film Days International Festival 2025: April by Déa Kulumbegashvili Wins Best International Film

NICOSIA: The 23rd edition of the Cyprus Film Days International Festival concluded on 12 April 2025 with the announcement of the winners. The French/ Italian/Georgian coproduction April by Déa Kulumbegashvili won Best Film in the Glocal Images International Competition, while Smaragda - I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump by Emilios Avraam won Best Film in the Cypriot Films Competition.

Both sections received an increased number of submissions compared to the previous years. As usual, the films from the Cypriot Films Competition Section also competed in the Glocal Images International Competition Section.

Producers, directors and scriptwriters from the Mediterranean region took part in the 6th Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days. The coproduction, training and networking platform for film industry professionals, was held in Limassol 10 – 12 April 2025. During the event, producers, directors and scriptwriters from the Mediterranean region had the opportunity to pitch their feature length fiction film projects to members of the international film industry.

The Cyprus Film Days International Festival was held in Limassol and Nicosia, co-organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth and the Rialto Theatre.

GLOCAL IMAGES INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

Best Film Award:

April (France, Italy, Georgia)

Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production

Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France

Special Jury Award:

Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo (Egypt, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Khaled Mansour

Best Director Award:

Jonathan Millet for Ghost Trail (France, Germany, Belgium)

Best Cinematography:

Vytautas Katkus for Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akisbado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

Audience Award:

Ghost Trail (France, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Jonathan Millet

1st Special Mention:

Sun Never Again / Sunce nikad više (Serbia)

Directed by David Jovanović

Produced by Pointless Films

Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the town of Bor, the EU za tebe programme

2nd Special Mention:

Killerwood (Greece)

Directed by Christos Massalas

CYPRUS FILMS COMPETITION:

Best Cypriot Film Award:

Smaragda - I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump (Cyprus)

Directed by Emilios Avraam

Produced by Bark Like a Cat Films

Supported by the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus

Best Director Award:

Kyros Papavasiliou for The Sock (Cyprus)

Produced by Dry Tree Films

Coproduced by the Deputy Ministry of Culture of Cyprus, AB Seahorse, PS Movies and Stories

Best Acting Award:

Niovi Charalambous in Smaragda - I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump (Cyprus)

Directed by Emilios Avraam