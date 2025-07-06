PRODUCTION: Tonia Mishiali Shoots The Lion at My Back

LIMASSOL: The award-winning Cypriot director/writer/producer Tonia Mishiali is currently in production with her anticipated sophomore feature The Lion at My Back (former Nala & Stella). This Cypriot/Luxembourgish/Greek coproduction is a poignant, emotionally charged drama, exploring themes of resilience, survival, and the transformative bond between two marginalised women.

When Mariama, a spirited Senegalese asylum seeker, turns 18, she must step out of the shelter that once protected her, and enter a world fraught with uncertainty. Far from her homeland, she crosses paths with 40-year-old Stella, a Cypriot woman quietly rebuilding her life. As the two navigate a precarious landscape of marginalisation and survival, a deep and unexpected bond forms between them. But when forces from the past re-emerge, threatening everything they have built, both women must confront the impossible to protect what matters most.

The leading roles are portrayed by emerging talent Sokhna Diarra Diallo, from Senegal, and seasoned Cypriot actress Elena Kallinikou.

Tonia Mishiali co-wrote the script with Dianne Jones and Simona Nobile.

“With The Lion at My Back, I wanted to explore the resilience and quiet heroism of women who have been cast aside by society yet find unexpected strength in one another. It’s a film about survival and the family we choose. I’m proud to be working with long-time collaborators and an international team that shares this vision. This film reflects my ongoing commitment to telling stories that challenge stereotypes and give voice to the unseen. Through Mariama and Stella’s journey, I examine how connection and empathy can transcend the hardships imposed by society. I hope this story will open hearts and minds, encouraging viewers to reconsider what family means and the power of solidarity in times of adversity”, Tonia Mishiali said.

The film is produced by Bark Like A Cat Films (Cypus) in coproduction with Iris Productions (Luxembourg), and Avaton Films (Greece), with support from the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, the Hellenic Film and Audiovisual Center S.A. – CREATIVE GREECE – Recovery and Resilience Facility Co-Production Window (Greece), Film Fund Luxembourg – Cineworld, and Creative Europe MEDIA - Mini-Slate Funding.

The producers are Tonia Mishiali, Katarzyna Ozga, Nicolas Steil, Marinos Charalambous, and Vladimiros Subotic. Marinos Charalambous is executive producer.

The project reunites Mishiali with frequent collaborators including producer Marinos Charalambous, production designer Christy Polydorou, editor Emilios Avraam, and 1st assistant director Alexia Roider.

The 31 shooting days started on location in Cyprus on 6 June and will wrap on 22 July 2025.

The film, which is expected to premiere in 2026, is currently seeking festival, sales and postproduction partners.

Tonia Mishiali is a member of both the European Film Academy and the Hellenic Film Academy, and an alumna of Berlinale Talents. Her critically acclaimed debut feature Pause (2018, produced by Cypriot A.B. Seahorse Film Productions in coproduction with Greek Soul Productions and Authorwave) won 13 international awards. She is also the founder of Bark Like A Cat Films, a young Cyprus-based independent production company dedicated to bold, socially conscious cinema from emerging and established voices.

Production Information:

Producer:

Bark Like A Cat Films (Cyprus)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Iris Productions (Luxembourg)

Avaton Films (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Tonia Mishiali

Scriptwriter: Tonia Mishiali

Co-writers: Dianne Jones, Simona Nobile

DoP: Manu Tilinski

Production designer: Christy Polydorou

Costume designer: Elena Katsouri

Make-up designer / Key make-up artist: Alexandra Myta

Hair stylist: Marios Neofytou

1st assistant director: Alexia Roider

Sound recordist: Stavros Terlikkas

Editor: Emilios Avraam

Colorist: Aggelos Mantzios

Cast: Sokhna Diarra Diallo, Elena Kallinikou, Prokopis Agathokleous, Erodotos Miltiadous, Anna Giagkiozi, Marina Mandri, Eleni Sidera, Paris Erotokritou, Vasilis Charalambous, Athena Roditou, Giorgos Kyriakou, Demetris Antoniou, Andres Patsias, Giulio Filippo d’ Enrico, Pambos Charalambous, Loukia Mousoulioti