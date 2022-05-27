27-05-2022

FNE Podcast: dok.incubator 2022: Andrea Laciaková, Ondřej Kazík and Miriam Ryndová

    FNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Andrea Laciaková (international programme manager), Miriam Ryndová (regional programme manager) and Ondřej Kazík (open programme coordinator), who work for dok.incubator, about the challenges they faced during the pandemic, as well as the general goals and activities of dok.incubator and its regional and international workshops in 2022.

