FESTIVALS: Zlin Festival 2022 Announces Winners

ZLIN: Indian Gandhi & Co by Manish Saini received the Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Children’s Category at the 62nd edition of the Zlin Festival of films for children and youth.

The Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Junior Category went to the Tunisian A Second Life by Anis Lassoued, while the Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Youth Category was given to Olga by Elie Grappe, a coproduction between France, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Suzie in the Garden (Czech Republic, Slovakia) by Lucie Sunková was awarded the Golden Slipper for Best Short Animation for Children.

The festival took place from 26 May to 1 June 2022

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Prizes Awarded by the Statutory Juries:

International Expert Jury for Feature Films in the Children’s Category:

Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Children’s Category:

Gandhi & Co (India)

Directed by Manish Saini

Karel Zeman Award – Special Recognition for Best Visual Concept in a Feature Film in the Children’s Category:

Dragon Princess (France)

Directed by Anthony Roux, Jean-Jacques Denis

International Expert Jury for Feature Films in the Junior and Youth Category:

Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Junior Category:

A Second Life (Tunisia)

Directed by Anis Lassoued

Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Youth Category:

Olga (France, Switzerland, Ukraine)

Directed by Elie Grappe

Special Jury Prize in a Feature Film in the Junior and Youth Category:

The Tenant (India, USA)

Directed by Sushrut Jain

Special Mention:

Comedy Queen (Sweden)

Directed by Sanna Lenken

Joint International Jury of Children and Adults for Short Animations for Children:

Golden Slipper for Best Short Animation for Children:

Suzie in the Garden (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Lucie Sunková

Hermína Týrlová Award for Best Short Animation for Children up to 6 Years of Age:

Water Drop (France)

Directed by Anjun Zou, Melodie Leger Rimbert, Yu Liu, Kevin Hamimi

Special Mention:

IDODO (Switzerland)

Directed by Ursula Ulmi

Children’s Jury for Feature Films in the Children’s Category:

Award of the Children’s Jury for Best Feature Film in the Children’s Category:

Dragon Princess (France)

Directed by Anthony Roux, Jean-Jacques Denis

European Youth Jury for Feature Films for Youth:

Award of the Youth Jury for Best Feature Film in the Junior and Youth Category:

Olga (France, Switzerland, Ukraine)

Directed by Elie Grappe

International Expert Jury for Student Films Zlín Dog:

Zlín Dog Award for Best Student Film:

A Dark Moment of Faith (Germany)

Directed by Zornitsa Dimitrova

Jury Award in the Animation Category:

The Hole (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Kaźmierczak

Special Mention:

Goodbye, Jerome! (France)

Directed by Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet, Chloé Farr

Jury Award in the Live-Action Category:

The Hero (Poland)

Directed by Milena Dutkowska

Jury Award in the Documentary Category:

Long Live Death (Slovakia)

Directed by Robert Mihály

Prizes Awarded by Non-Statutory Juries:

ECFA – International Jury:

Europe Award – the European Children's Film Association Award for Best European Documentary Film for Young Audience:

Gabi, Between the Ages 8 and 13 (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)

Directed by Engeli Brobert

Special Mention:

Shabu (the Netherlands, Belgium)

Directed by Shamira Raphaëla

International Ecumenical Jury:

Ecumenical Jury Award for Best Feature Film in the Junior and Youth Category:

Coast (USA)

Directed by Jessica Hester, Derek Schweickart

Mention Bigman (the Netherlands, Germany)

Directed by Camiel Schouwenaar

Audience Awards:

Golden Apple – the City of Zlín Audience Award for Best Feature Film in the Children's, Junior and Youth Category:

My Brothers Dream Awake (Chile)

Directed by Claudia Huaiquimilla

ČT: D Audience Award for Best Short Animation for Children:

Sun (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jakub Brokl

Patron of Children Award for Powerful Children´s Story in the Children's, Junior and Youth Category:

Olga (France, Switzerland, Ukraine)

Directed by Elie Grappe

Prizes Awarded by the Filmfest:

Festival President’s Award:

Pavel Zedníček, Karel Heřmánek