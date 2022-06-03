FESTIVALS: Zlin Festival 2022 Announces Winners

The Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Junior Category went to the Tunisian A Second Life by Anis Lassoued, while the Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Youth Category was given to Olga by Elie Grappe, a coproduction between France, Switzerland and Ukraine.
Suzie in the Garden (Czech Republic, Slovakia) by Lucie Sunková was awarded the Golden Slipper for Best Short Animation for Children.
The festival took place from 26 May to 1 June 2022
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Prizes Awarded by the Statutory Juries:
International Expert Jury for Feature Films in the Children’s Category:
Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Children’s Category:
Gandhi & Co (India)
Directed by Manish Saini
Karel Zeman Award – Special Recognition for Best Visual Concept in a Feature Film in the Children’s Category:
Dragon Princess (France)
Directed by Anthony Roux, Jean-Jacques Denis
International Expert Jury for Feature Films in the Junior and Youth Category:
Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Junior Category:
A Second Life (Tunisia)
Directed by Anis Lassoued
Golden Slipper for Best Feature Film in the Youth Category:
Olga (France, Switzerland, Ukraine)
Directed by Elie Grappe
Special Jury Prize in a Feature Film in the Junior and Youth Category:
The Tenant (India, USA)
Directed by Sushrut Jain
Special Mention:
Comedy Queen (Sweden)
Directed by Sanna Lenken
Joint International Jury of Children and Adults for Short Animations for Children:
Golden Slipper for Best Short Animation for Children:
Suzie in the Garden (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Lucie Sunková
Hermína Týrlová Award for Best Short Animation for Children up to 6 Years of Age:
Water Drop (France)
Directed by Anjun Zou, Melodie Leger Rimbert, Yu Liu, Kevin Hamimi
Special Mention:
IDODO (Switzerland)
Directed by Ursula Ulmi
Children’s Jury for Feature Films in the Children’s Category:
Award of the Children’s Jury for Best Feature Film in the Children’s Category:
Dragon Princess (France)
Directed by Anthony Roux, Jean-Jacques Denis
European Youth Jury for Feature Films for Youth:
Award of the Youth Jury for Best Feature Film in the Junior and Youth Category:
Olga (France, Switzerland, Ukraine)
Directed by Elie Grappe
International Expert Jury for Student Films Zlín Dog:
Zlín Dog Award for Best Student Film:
A Dark Moment of Faith (Germany)
Directed by Zornitsa Dimitrova
Jury Award in the Animation Category:
The Hole (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Kaźmierczak
Special Mention:
Goodbye, Jerome! (France)
Directed by Adam Sillard, Gabrielle Selnet, Chloé Farr
Jury Award in the Live-Action Category:
The Hero (Poland)
Directed by Milena Dutkowska
Jury Award in the Documentary Category:
Long Live Death (Slovakia)
Directed by Robert Mihály
Prizes Awarded by Non-Statutory Juries:
ECFA – International Jury:
Europe Award – the European Children's Film Association Award for Best European Documentary Film for Young Audience:
Gabi, Between the Ages 8 and 13 (Sweden, Norway, Denmark)
Directed by Engeli Brobert
Special Mention:
Shabu (the Netherlands, Belgium)
Directed by Shamira Raphaëla
International Ecumenical Jury:
Ecumenical Jury Award for Best Feature Film in the Junior and Youth Category:
Coast (USA)
Directed by Jessica Hester, Derek Schweickart
Mention Bigman (the Netherlands, Germany)
Directed by Camiel Schouwenaar
Audience Awards:
Golden Apple – the City of Zlín Audience Award for Best Feature Film in the Children's, Junior and Youth Category:
My Brothers Dream Awake (Chile)
Directed by Claudia Huaiquimilla
ČT: D Audience Award for Best Short Animation for Children:
Sun (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jakub Brokl
Patron of Children Award for Powerful Children´s Story in the Children's, Junior and Youth Category:
Olga (France, Switzerland, Ukraine)
Directed by Elie Grappe
Prizes Awarded by the Filmfest:
Festival President’s Award:
Pavel Zedníček, Karel Heřmánek