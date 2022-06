BRNO: The 48th edition of EKOFILM has extended the deadline for submissions to 30 June 2022. Europe's oldest environmental film festival will take place in Brno from 12 to 15 October 2022.

Filmmakers and production/distribution companies can submit works about the environment and natural and cultural heritage which were made after 1 January 2020 and have not been previously submitted to EKOFILM.

Submissions can be made via www.filmfreeway.com.

