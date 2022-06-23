FESTIVALS: Karlovy Vary IFF 2022 Honours Geoffrey Rush and Benicio Del Toro

KARLOVY VARY: Geoffrey Rush will receive the Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema, while Benicio Del Toro will be presented with the Festival President's Award at the 56th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival , which will take place 1-9 July 2022.

Both actors will receive the awards at the festival's closing ceremony.

Over 160 long and short films across 13 sections will be screened at the 56th edition of the festival, of which 34 films will be presented as a world premiere.

Click HERE for the complete programme.