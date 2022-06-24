FNE Podcast: Hugo Rosák: Head of Film Industry Office of KVFF

FNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Hugo Rosák, head of film industryFNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Hugo Rosák, head of film industryoffice of KVFF ( https://www.kviff.com/en/homepage ), about the challenges they faced during thepandemic, as well as the general goals and activities of KVIFF Eastern Promises industryplatform and its projects in 2022.

A total of 35 projects have been selected for the Eastern Promises industry platform ofthe Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, whose 56th edition will take place 1-9 July 2022. Allthe projects are competing for awards totalling 125,000 EUR.

Click HERE to see KVIFF Eastern Promises Selected Projects.

Click HERE for the podcast.