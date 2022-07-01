FNE at KVIFF 2022: Attention all film critics coming to Karlovy Vary IFF

This year for the seventh time FNE together with FIPRESCI are organising the ratings of all feature films in the main Crystal Globe competition, and for the first time the Proxima competition of the official Karlovy Vary International Film Festival programme by international critics attending the Festival.

If you are attending KVIFF as an officially registered member of the press, just send us an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . But hurry because the total number of critics will be limited to the first 20 to sign up.

During The Festival you will be able to rate any film in the programme that you see with 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 stars. (1 for the worst and 5 for the best). This is not a jury - you rate only the films that you see. We will publish the results with your stars each day during the festival on FNE.