Europa Distribution Launches First Edition of Film Distribution Innovation Hub in Karlovy Vary

KARLOVY VARY: The first edition of the Film Distribution Innovation Hub workshop will be held on 5 July 2022 within the 56th Karlovy Vary IFF , organised by Europa Distribution. About 25 European independent distributors will participate.

Film Distribution Innovation Hub is a dedicated space where innovative tools with a clear potential application for film distribution are presented by tech companies’ representatives.

The public showcase accessible to all accredited participants will present five different innovative digital tools, developed by Czech Artinii, French Cascade8 NFT Lab, Swiss Largo.ai, Irish Usheru and Finnish Zoan. It will be followed by a private session where the different presented tools will be discussed by the tech companies and the distributors only.

Presentations of innovative projects put in place by independent film distributors, members of Europa Distribution, are also in the programme.

