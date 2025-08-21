FNE Oscar Watch 2026: Bulgaria Selects Tarika as Oscar Contender

SOFIA: Milko Lazarov’s third feature film Tarika has been selected as Bulgaria’s candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

An allegory on the subject of mass xenophobia, Tarika premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, and later won Best Film as well as the FIPRESCI Award at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

According to Lazarov, who became famous for the daring Arctic shoot of his Bulgarian/German/French Aga, coproduced by Red Carpet, 42film and Arizona Films Productions, “this time the story may be too obvious a narrative for my liking, but at the same time, it is very contemplative and delicate.”

The film starring Veseka Valcheva and Zahari Baharov is again a coproduction between Red Carpet, 42film, and Amour Fou.

The project was first launched at the 2020 Berlinale European Film Market. Later, it got grants from the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, and Eurimages.

MG Film Boutiques is handling world sales.

Tarika is the film’s international title. Its Bulgarian title translates to The Herd in English.

The shortlist in the international film category will be unveiled on 16 December 2025, followed by the nominations on 22 January, and the 98th annual awards of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 15 March 2026.