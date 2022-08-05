Munich Games to be Released on Sky Atlantic and NOW

PRAGUE: The Sky Original Drama Munich Games created by Michal Aviram and directed by Philipp Kadelbach will be released on Sky Atlantic and NOW in September 2022. The project received funding from the Czech Film Fund .

The 6-part miniseries was lensed by Polish cinematographer Jakub Bejnarowicz, while Czech Miroslav Píbil was responsible for the sound.

The series starring Seyneb Saleh, Yousef Swied, Sebastian Rudolph and Dov Glickman follows one Israeli and one German agent, who have to stop a terrorist attack 50 years after the Munich Massacre.

The project is a coproduction between Amusement Park Film, CBS Studios and Sky Studios. The production was supported by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern, the German Motion Picture Fund and the Czech Film Fund.