PRAGUE: One Life, a biopic of Nicholas Winton, who helped rescue almost 699 children on the eve of WWII (including the film director Karel Reisz), is currently shooting in Prague. The film stars Sir Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn, and it is directed by Aisling Walsh.

Nicholas Winton, who will be played by Hopkins and Flynn at different ages, arranged transports from Prague to Britain. He was mostly unknown for almost 50 years until a BBC TV programme reunited him with some of the children he rescued. He died at 106 in 2015.

The film written by Lucinda Coxon and Nick Drake is a BBC Films and See-Saw Films production. It is also filmed in the UK.