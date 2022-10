PRAGUE: The 30th anniversary edition of the Prague International Film Festival – Febiofest, planned for April 2023, has been cancelled, as founder Fero Fenič regained ownership of the festival’s trademarks but needs more time to find a new owner to organise it.

In previous years, Febiofest was organised by the company of the current director of the festival, Kamil Spáčil, which, according to what Fenič told ČTK, led it to insolvency.

Fero Fenič also resigned from the position of honourary president of the festival, which he took in 2012 when he gave up organising the festival.

Prague IFF – Febiofest is the largest film festival in the Czech Republic.