OBITUARY: Czech Actor Josef Somr

    PRAGUE: Popular theatre and film actor Josef Somr died at the age of 88. His most known films are Jiří Menzel's Oscar-winning Closely Watched Trains / Ostre sledované vlaky (1966) and Jaromil Jireš’s The Joke / Zert (1969).

    Josef Somr (2018), credit: Jindřich Nosek (NoJin) under the Creative Commons Attribution Share Alike 4.0 International licenseBorn in 1934, he had a long and rich career with more than 170 films, although he started working in theatre and moved to cinema in the mid-60s.

    Somr’s popularity also came from the film versions of Czech fairy tales in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

