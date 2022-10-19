OBITUARY: Czech Actor Josef Somr

PRAGUE: Popular theatre and film actor Josef Somr died at the age of 88. His most known films are Jiří Menzel's Oscar-winning Closely Watched Trains / Ostre sledované vlaky (1966) and Jaromil Jireš’s The Joke / Zert (1969).

Born in 1934, he had a long and rich career with more than 170 films, although he started working in theatre and moved to cinema in the mid-60s.

Somr’s popularity also came from the film versions of Czech fairy tales in the ‘70s and ‘80s.