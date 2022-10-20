Czech Republic’s Production Incentives To Get Underway Again Next Year

“It needs to be understood that the new cap is a temporary tool until the new law on cinematography comes into effect. We hope that this will be at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025; the law is being written now. As a temporary and understandable result, large projects will not come here,” says Pavlína Žipková from the Czech Film Commission about the current situation that doesn't have preconditions to attract large international productions. However the only comparable competitor to the Czech Republic is Hungary, considering its infrastructure, quality of crews, creative professions, studio availability, typology of motifs that can be shot in a given country (architecture, landscape) etc, she added.



“Limiting the amount of incentives is always and only a bad solution, which goes against the purpose of production incentives which is to attract inward investment, not to limit it. Opening with a cap is a necessary evil that we have to endure in order to open the system at all,” concluded Žipková about the regulation.

The Czech incentives are intended for feature, animation and documentary films and fictional TV content with runtime of at least 70 minutes, TV series with at least 30 minutes per episode or animated series with at least 5 minutes per episode. The project can get back 20% rebate spent on qualifying Czech costs which means eligible are ​​Czech goods and services provided by and paid to companies or individuals registered to pay income tax in the Czech Republic, and 66% rebate on withholding tax paid in the Czech Republic for international costs paid to foreign above-the-line cast and crew who pay withholding tax in the Czech Republic. Further and the most actual information about the current conditions of production incentives in Czech Republic can be found here.