04-11-2022

Prague Studios Starts Building New Stage

    PRAGUE: Prague Studios has started the building of its seventh stage, which will use the latest technology including LED Volume, allowing for virtual sets to project the background in real time.

    The new stage will cover 1,260 square meters and is set to be open in May 2023, according to expats.cz.

    The first project to be shot in the seventh studio is the third season of Apple TV+’s sci-fi series Foundation, based on Isaac Asimov’s works.

