Open Call for Ukrainian Projects at Visegrad Pitch

PRAGUE: Ukrainian documentary filmmakers can apply with documentary works-in-progress at any stage of production to the B2B Doc -arranged workshop and to pitch them to professionals from the Visegrad countries at the East Doc Platform , in Prague 24 – 30 March 2023.

The event aims at bringing together Ukrainian projects that need funding to continue production with producers and funders from the Visegrad countries (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia).



All the travel costs, accommodation, meals and accreditation for the filmmakers with the selected film projects will be covered by B2B Doc.

The deadline for submissions is 28 February 2023.



The workshop is organised by B2B Doc in collaboration with the Institute of Documentary Film and with the support of the International Visegrad Fund.

Click HERE for the press release.