CEE Animation Workshop 2023 Announces Selected Participants

PRAGUE: Twelve projects in development with 32 participants have been selected for the 5th edition of the CEE Animation Workshop , whose first module will take place in Ljubljana, Slovenia 27 February - 4 March 2023.

Out of 12 projects there are five short animated films, three animated series and four long animated films. The selection committee also selected two career-oriented participants.

The workshop will consist of four modules, balancing the online and on-site modules, with two on-site weeks in 2023. The programme tailored to the needs of animation creatives will see the selected projects from their early stages to the final developed production package.

Through expert lectures, moderated discussions, group work and individual consultations, the participants will gain valuable feedback and a chance to expand their knowledge of the animation industry.

Selected Projects:

Adam (Germany) Long animated film

Directed by Ron Segal

Produced by MovieBrats Pictures

Ah Cheung (Hong Kong) Long animated film

Directed by Ka Ue So, Wong Chong

Produced by Alpha Omega

Laura (Poland) Long animated film

Directed by Roza Misztela

Produced by LeLe Productions

Ouzkorini (France) Long animated film

Directed by Michelle Kersevany

Produced by Special Touch Studios

Rosie & Sapphire (Hungary) TV series

Directed by Anna Katalyn Lovrity

Produced by CUB Animation

The Girl with Occupied Eyes (Portugal) TV series

Directed by Ana Catarina Alves

Produced by Blablabla Media

Zabavia (Ukraine) TV series

Directed by Serhiy Mohylnyy

Produced by UkrKino

Down in the Dumps (the Netherlands) Short film

Directed by Vera Van Wolferen

Produced by Family Affair Films

Genius Dream (Czech Republic) Short film

Directed by Martin Buril

Produced by Nutprodukce

Granny Summer (Croatia) Short film

Directed by Paula Skelin

Produced by Adriatic Animation

Princess Rose Chafer (Slovenia) Short film

Directed by Anka Kočevar

Produced by FintaFilm

The Apartment (Latvia) Short film

Directed by Ivo Breidis

Produced by Atomart

Career Oriented Participants:

Agata Jelenkova, producer (Slovakia)

Novinski

Przemysław Pilarczyk, producer (Poland)

WJT / Likaon

