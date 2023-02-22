CEE Animation Workshop 2023 Announces Selected Participants

Out of 12 projects there are five short animated films, three animated series and four long animated films. The selection committee also selected two career-oriented participants.
The workshop will consist of four modules, balancing the online and on-site modules, with two on-site weeks in 2023. The programme tailored to the needs of animation creatives will see the selected projects from their early stages to the final developed production package.
Through expert lectures, moderated discussions, group work and individual consultations, the participants will gain valuable feedback and a chance to expand their knowledge of the animation industry.
Selected Projects:
Adam (Germany) Long animated film
Directed by Ron Segal
Produced by MovieBrats Pictures
Ah Cheung (Hong Kong) Long animated film
Directed by Ka Ue So, Wong Chong
Produced by Alpha Omega
Laura (Poland) Long animated film
Directed by Roza Misztela
Produced by LeLe Productions
Ouzkorini (France) Long animated film
Directed by Michelle Kersevany
Produced by Special Touch Studios
Rosie & Sapphire (Hungary) TV series
Directed by Anna Katalyn Lovrity
Produced by CUB Animation
The Girl with Occupied Eyes (Portugal) TV series
Directed by Ana Catarina Alves
Produced by Blablabla Media
Zabavia (Ukraine) TV series
Directed by Serhiy Mohylnyy
Produced by UkrKino
Down in the Dumps (the Netherlands) Short film
Directed by Vera Van Wolferen
Produced by Family Affair Films
Genius Dream (Czech Republic) Short film
Directed by Martin Buril
Produced by Nutprodukce
Granny Summer (Croatia) Short film
Directed by Paula Skelin
Produced by Adriatic Animation
Princess Rose Chafer (Slovenia) Short film
Directed by Anka Kočevar
Produced by FintaFilm
The Apartment (Latvia) Short film
Directed by Ivo Breidis
Produced by Atomart
Career Oriented Participants:
Agata Jelenkova, producer (Slovakia)
Novinski
Przemysław Pilarczyk, producer (Poland)
WJT / Likaon
