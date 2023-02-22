GRANTS: Prague Audiovisual Fund Distributes 238,000 EUR to Six International and Domestic Projects

PRAGUE: The Prague Audiovisual Fund has distributed 238,000 EUR / 5.65 m CZK among six films, including international and domestic productions, feature films and documentaries. Len Wiseman’s Ballerina with Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves, received the biggest grant of 84,300 EUR / 2 m CZK.

Two domestic feature films received support: Czech/Slovak coproduction Waves / Vlny directed by Jiří Mádl and produced by Dawson Productions (63,200 EUR / 1.5 m CZK) and Cuckoo’s Egg / Kukaččí vejce by Milan Cieslar (12,640 EUR / 300,000 CZK).

The documentaries receiving support are Bohemian Identity (46,360 EUR / 1.1 m CZK), Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato (31,600 EUR / 750,000 CZK), and I'm Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (12,640 EUR / 300,000 CZK).

A total of 14 projects including five documentaries have applied. To apply for support from the Prague Audiovisual Fund the projects need to feature Prague and to have an international potential.

In 2023 the Prague Audiovisual Fund will announce its first call to support student audiovisual projects.