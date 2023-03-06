Il Boemo Wins 30th Czech Lion Awards

Petr Václav’s Il Boemo scored in both main categories (best film and best directing), and also in best sound, production design, costume design and makeup and hairstyling categories.
Vojtěch Mašek‘s Arvéd won best screenplay and best actor in a leading role, while Adam Sedlák’s BANGER. took the prizes for best editing and best actor in a supporting role.
The event was hosted by actor/director Jiří Havelka and broadcast live on the ČT1 channel.
WINNERS:
Best Feature Film:
Il Boemo (Czech Republic, Italia, Slovakia)
Directed by Petr Václav
Produced by Mimesis Film
Coproduced by Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech Television, Magiclab
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund, the Sicilia Film Fund
Best Director:
Petr Václav for Il Boemo
Best Screenplay:
Jan Poláček, Vojtěch Mašek for Arved / Arvéd
Directed by Vojtěch Mašek
Produced by Cinémotif Films
Coproduced by Punkchart Films, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Long Documentary:
Art Talent Show / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar
Best Cinematography:
Jan Baset Střítežský for The Last Race / Poslední závod (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tomáš Hodan
Produced by Punk Film
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, crowdfunding campaign on Donio
Best Editing:
Šimon Hájek, Jakub Jelínek for BANGER. (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adam Sedlák
Produced by Shore Points
Coproduced by the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Best Sound:
Daniel Němec, Francesco Liotard for Il Boemo
Best Music:
Ondřej Mikula (Aid Kid), Jonatán Pjoni Pastirčák for Arved / Arvéd
Best Production Design:
Irena Hradecká, Luca Servino for Il Boemo
Best Costume Design:
Andrea Cavalletto for Il Boemo
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Andrea McDonald for Il Boemo
Best Television Film or Miniseries:
Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)
Created by Michal Blaško
Produced by the Czech Television
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Klára Melíšková in Suspicion / Podezření
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Michal Kern in Arved / Arvéd
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Martha Issová in Buko (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Alice Nellis
Produced by DORIAN film
Coproduced by GRIMALDI Production, the Czech Television, RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Marsell Bendig in BANGER.
Best Television Drama Series:
Nineties / Devadesátky (Czech Republic)
Created by Peter Bebjak
Produced by the Czech Television
Best Animated Film:
Suzie in the Garden / Zuza v zahradách (Czech Republic)
Directed by Lucie Sunková
Best Short Film:
Rites / Rituály (Czech Republic)
Directed by Damián Vondrášek
Magnesia Award for the Best Student Film:
Vinland (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Kuba
