06-03-2023

Il Boemo Wins 30th Czech Lion Awards

    Il Boemo by Petr Václav Il Boemo by Petr Václav credit: Mimesis Film

    PRAGUE: Petr Václav’s Il Boemo won in six categories at the 30th anniversary edition of the Czech Film and Television Academy (CFTA) Awards, held in Prague’s Rudolfinum on 4 March 2023.

    Petr Václav’s Il Boemo scored in both main categories (best film and best directing), and also in best sound, production design, costume design and makeup and hairstyling categories.

    Vojtěch Mašek‘s Arvéd won best screenplay and best actor in a leading role, while Adam Sedlák’s BANGER. took the prizes for best editing and best actor in a supporting role.

    The event was hosted by actor/director Jiří Havelka and broadcast live on the ČT1 channel.

    WINNERS:

    Best Feature Film:
    Il Boemo (Czech Republic, Italia, Slovakia)
    Directed by Petr Václav
    Produced by Mimesis Film
    Coproduced by Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech Television, Magiclab
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund, the Sicilia Film Fund

    Best Director:
    Petr Václav for Il Boemo

    Best Screenplay:
    Jan Poláček, Vojtěch Mašek for Arved / Arvéd
    Directed by Vojtěch Mašek
    Produced by Cinémotif Films
    Coproduced by Punkchart Films, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Best Long Documentary:
    Art Talent Show / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar

    Best Cinematography:
    Jan Baset Střítežský for The Last Race / Poslední závod (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tomáš Hodan
    Produced by Punk Film 
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, crowdfunding campaign on Donio

    Best Editing:
    Šimon Hájek, Jakub Jelínek for BANGER. (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adam Sedlák
    Produced by Shore Points
    Coproduced by the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Best Sound:
    Daniel Němec, Francesco Liotard for Il Boemo

    Best Music:
    Ondřej Mikula (Aid Kid), Jonatán Pjoni Pastirčák for Arved / Arvéd

    Best Production Design:
    Irena Hradecká, Luca Servino for Il Boemo

    Best Costume Design:
    Il Boemo by Petr Václav, credit: Mimesis FilmAndrea Cavalletto for Il Boemo

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
    Andrea McDonald for Il Boemo

    Best Television Film or Miniseries:
    Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)
    Created by Michal Blaško
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Best Actress in a Leading Role:
    Klára Melíšková in Suspicion / Podezření

    Best Actor in a Leading Role:
    Michal Kern in Arved / Arvéd

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
    Martha Issová in Buko (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Alice Nellis
    Produced by DORIAN film
    Coproduced by GRIMALDI Production, the Czech Television, RTVS
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
    Marsell Bendig in BANGER.

    Best Television Drama Series:
    Nineties / Devadesátky (Czech Republic)
    Created by Peter Bebjak
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Best Animated Film:
    Suzie in the Garden / Zuza v zahradách (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Lucie Sunková

    Best Short Film:
    Rites / Rituály (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Damián Vondrášek

    Magnesia Award for the Best Student Film:
    Vinland (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Kuba

