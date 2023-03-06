Il Boemo Wins 30th Czech Lion Awards

PRAGUE: Petr Václav’s Il Boemo won in six categories at the 30th anniversary edition of the Czech Film and Television Academy ( CFTA ) Awards, held in Prague’s Rudolfinum on 4 March 2023.

Petr Václav’s Il Boemo scored in both main categories (best film and best directing), and also in best sound, production design, costume design and makeup and hairstyling categories.



Vojtěch Mašek‘s Arvéd won best screenplay and best actor in a leading role, while Adam Sedlák’s BANGER. took the prizes for best editing and best actor in a supporting role.



The event was hosted by actor/director Jiří Havelka and broadcast live on the ČT1 channel.

WINNERS:

Best Feature Film:

Il Boemo (Czech Republic, Italia, Slovakia)

Directed by Petr Václav

Produced by Mimesis Film

Coproduced by Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech Television, Magiclab

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund, the Sicilia Film Fund

Best Director:

Petr Václav for Il Boemo

Best Screenplay:

Jan Poláček, Vojtěch Mašek for Arved / Arvéd

Directed by Vojtěch Mašek

Produced by Cinémotif Films

Coproduced by Punkchart Films, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Long Documentary:

Art Talent Show / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar

Best Cinematography:

Jan Baset Střítežský for The Last Race / Poslední závod (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomáš Hodan

Produced by Punk Film

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, crowdfunding campaign on Donio

Best Editing:

Šimon Hájek, Jakub Jelínek for BANGER. (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adam Sedlák

Produced by Shore Points

Coproduced by the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Best Sound:

Daniel Němec, Francesco Liotard for Il Boemo

Best Music:

Ondřej Mikula (Aid Kid), Jonatán Pjoni Pastirčák for Arved / Arvéd

Best Production Design:

Irena Hradecká, Luca Servino for Il Boemo

Best Costume Design:

Andrea Cavalletto for Il Boemo



Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Andrea McDonald for Il Boemo

Best Television Film or Miniseries:

Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)

Created by Michal Blaško

Produced by the Czech Television

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Klára Melíšková in Suspicion / Podezření

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Michal Kern in Arved / Arvéd

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Martha Issová in Buko (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Alice Nellis

Produced by DORIAN film

Coproduced by GRIMALDI Production, the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Marsell Bendig in BANGER.

Best Television Drama Series:

Nineties / Devadesátky (Czech Republic)

Created by Peter Bebjak

Produced by the Czech Television

Best Animated Film:

Suzie in the Garden / Zuza v zahradách (Czech Republic)

Directed by Lucie Sunková

Best Short Film:

Rites / Rituály (Czech Republic)

Directed by Damián Vondrášek

Magnesia Award for the Best Student Film:

Vinland (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Kuba

