Kino Atlas Re-Opens in Prague

PRAGUE: The legendary cinema Kino Atlas will reopen in Prague on 21 March 2023 with new operators including filmmakers Vít Janeček, Zuzana Piussi, Václav Kadrnka and Simona Kadrnková.

“If the cinema as a principle is to survive, today it must offer to people more reasons to watch a film there than, say, on a big screen at home. We want to create an inspiring environment where people will be happy to see art house films, documentaries and a curated selection of mainstream films at more affordable prices, but also to spend time in the extended green Café Atlas of Plants, which is also part of our operation”, Vít Janeček told FNE.

After 88 days off, the cinema will start a new stage of its existence with the premiere of Go Crazy / Zešílet, the first feature film by Zuzana Piussi and a Czech/Slovak coproduction between D1film production and the Slovak company Virus film.

The cinema has a new logo and has already announced four new cycles: Atlas of filmmakers, Atlas thinking with film, Atlas of classics and Children weekend Atlas.

The new programming will be introduced closer to April 2023, when the operators will present their author films with live discussions, and titles from current film distribution will also appear in the cinema's programme.

Kino Atlas closed at the end of 2022 as it couldn’t agree with the owners of the building for an extension of the lease contract.

The cinema has been a member of Europa Cinemas network since 2011.