Prague Bids Farewell to Juraj Jakubisko

PRAGUE: The funeral mass for famous Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko, who died on 28 February 2023 took place in Prague's main St. Vitus Cathedral on 4 March 2023. The cathedral in the grounds of Prague castle is the resting place of Bohemian kings and Roman emperors. The main speaker at the ceremony was ex-president and family friend Václav Klaus. The black hat that Jakubisko liked to wear was symbolically placed on the coffin.

Cardinal Dominik Duka celebrated the funeral mass, which was attended by personalities of the Czech and Slovak political and cultural world, including model Andrea Verešová, who played in Jakubisko's fairytale Perinbaba and the Two Realms / Perinbaba a dva světy (2023, produced by Slovak J&J Jakubisko Film Europe Production in coproduction with Czech J&J Jakubisko Film Europe SE , STUDIO 727 and JOJ TV), actor Jaromír Nosek, directors Jan Hřebejk, Zdeněk Troška and Jiří Strach, who read the intercession.



Moderator and actress Martina Kociánová read from the Book of Job and Slovak singer Katarína Knechtová parted with Môj Bože, which is the theme song for Jakubisko's film Bathory (2008), produced by Jakubisko Film Slovakia in coproduction with J&J Jakubisko Film Europe SE, Film and Music Entertainment( UK), Eurofilm Stúdió (HU), RTVS and Invicta Capital (UK).