30-03-2023

Submissions Call for Ex Oriente 2023

    Submissions Call for Ex Oriente 2023 credit: dokweb.net

    PRAGUE: Long documentaries and documentary series in development and early production stage can be submitted to Ex Oriente Film Workshop 2023 till 14 April 2023.

    Ex Oriente Feature and Ex Oriente Series will have three sessions: in June 2023 at Sunny Side of the Doc, La Rochelle, in October 2023 at DOK Leipzig, and in March 2024 at East Doc Platform, Prague (in partnership with One World Film IHRDFF).

    Published in Czech Republic

