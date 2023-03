PRAGUE: The Silver Eye Award for the best long documentary of the East Silver Market at the East Doc Platform 2023 was given to We Will Not Fade Away directed by Alisa Kovalenko, a coproduction between Ukraine, France, Poland and the USA.

A Special Mention was presented to KIX by Dávid Mikulán and Bálint Révész, which is a Hungarian/French/Croatian coproduction.

The ceremony was held on 28 March 2023 during the Guests Meet Guests at the Residence of the Mayor of Prague within the jubilee 25th edition of the One World Festival IHRDFF (22 March – 2 April 2023).

