GRANTS: Czech Republic Announces Minority Coproduction Grants

PRAGUE: The Czech Film Fund has distributed 708,000 EUR for the production of five international feature films, including one debut feature, two long documentaries and two short animated films.

Feature films Havnaa directed by Bård Breien (Norway) and China Sea directed by Jurgis Matulevičius (Lithuania) received the biggest support amounting to 125,000 EUR each.

The grants were announced on 14 July 2023.

Click HERE for the grants chart.