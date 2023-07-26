KVIFF and PÖFF among Five European Film Festivals to Introduce Launchpad Initiative

PRAGUE: The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival , Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival , Locarno Film Festival, Thessaloniki International Film Festival and the International Film Festival Rotterdam have set up Launchpad, a network for emerging film professionals.

The initiative aims at facilitating the integration of selected emerging film professionals working in international sales, marketing, traditional and online distribution, exhibition and programming, funds and commissions by giving them access to a network of film festivals.

Each festival, industry platform, or market in the Launchpad network will be selecting a maximum of 10 emerging film professionals through a public call for applications. All the selected participants will be granted automatic access to all partner events for 12 months following their selection. Each partner will also host an online introduction meeting and a yearly global online get-together with the whole Launchpad community.

The first Launchpad alumni have already been selected through the Locarno Industry Academy initiative. Further calls will be launched by each event in the upcoming weeks.

Click HERE for more information.