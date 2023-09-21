FESTIVALS: Finále Plzeň Film Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

Finále Plzeň FF is also organising the traditional competitions for documentaries, feature and TV miniseries, as well as internet productions and student films.
Non-competitive sections are In the Nets, First Catch, Czech Traces, Manipulation by Power, Special Feature, Short Films, German Cinema, and Zoom Ukraine.
The festival will also showcase the 8th edition of the Czech Film Springboard (22 – 24 September 2023), organised by the Czech Film Fund and the Czech Film Center. The programme includes a conversation on coproduction possibilities in Europe with representatives of national funds from Croatia and Germany, and pitchings of Czech film projects in development to renowned international experts.
Finale Plzen has a new artistic director, Lenka Tyrpáková.
GOLDEN KINGFISHER - FEATURE FILM AND ANIMATED FILM COMPETITION:
A Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Tomáš Klein
Produced by MasterFilm
Coproduced by Punkchart Films, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Moravian-Silesian Region
Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Albert Hospodářský
Produced by Nutprodukce
Coproduced by Punkchart Films, FAMU, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Filmová nadace/Czech Film Foundation, the Pardubice Region, the city of Pardubice
Endless Borders / Marzhaye bi payan (Czech Republic, Germany, Iran)
Directed by Abbas Amini
Produced by PakFilm, Europe Media Nest
Coproduced by Filminiran
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Power / Moc (Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Mátyás Prikler
Produced by Mphilms
Coproduced by Proton Cinema, the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Negativ
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute - Hungary, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages, KULT MINOR
She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tomáš Pavlíček, Jan Vejnar
Produced by Bratři
Coproduced by PFX, Soundsquare, Artcam Films, the Czech Television, Drive film factory
Snake Gas / Hadí plyn (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania)
Directed by David Jařab
Produced by Cineart TV Prague
Coproduced by ARINA Film Production, the Czech Television,The East Company, Home Media Production
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonda, Slávka a kouzelné světlo (Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Filip Pošivač
Produced by Nutprodukcia, Nutprodukce
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Kouzelná animace, the Czech Television, Filmfabriq
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute - Hungary, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages, Zlín Region
We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Matěj Chlupáček
Produced by Barletta Productions
Coproduced by D.N.A. Production
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund