21-09-2023

FESTIVALS: Finále Plzeň Film Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

By
    We Have Never Been Modern by Matěj Chlupáček We Have Never Been Modern by Matěj Chlupáček copyright: Bontonfilm (Stanislav Honzík, Martin Mlaka)

    PLZEŇ: Seven feature films and one long animated film are competing in the Golden Kingfisher Feature Film and Animated Film Competition of the 36th Finále Plzeň Film Festival (22 – 27 September 2023). Matěj Chlupáček’s epic historical drama We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit will open the festival.

    Finále Plzeň FF is also organising the traditional competitions for documentaries, feature and TV miniseries, as well as internet productions and student films.

    Non-competitive sections are In the Nets, First Catch, Czech Traces, Manipulation by Power, Special Feature, Short Films, German Cinema, and Zoom Ukraine.

    The festival will also showcase the 8th edition of the Czech Film Springboard (22 – 24 September 2023), organised by the Czech Film Fund and the Czech Film Center. The programme includes a conversation on coproduction possibilities in Europe with representatives of national funds from Croatia and Germany, and pitchings of Czech film projects in development to renowned international experts.

    Finale Plzen has a new artistic director, Lenka Tyrpáková.

    GOLDEN KINGFISHER - FEATURE FILM AND ANIMATED FILM COMPETITION:

    A Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Tomáš Klein
    Produced by MasterFilm
    Coproduced by Punkchart Films, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Moravian-Silesian Region

    Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Albert Hospodářský
    Produced by Nutprodukce
    Coproduced by Punkchart Films, FAMU, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Filmová nadace/Czech Film Foundation, the Pardubice Region, the city of Pardubice

    Endless Borders / Marzhaye bi payan (Czech Republic, Germany, Iran)
    Directed by Abbas Amini
    Produced by PakFilm, Europe Media Nest
    Coproduced by Filminiran
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Power / Moc (Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directed by Mátyás Prikler
    Produced by Mphilms
    Coproduced by Proton Cinema, the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Negativ
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute - Hungary, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages, KULT MINOR

    She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tomáš Pavlíček, Jan Vejnar
    Produced by Bratři
    Coproduced by PFX, Soundsquare, Artcam Films, the Czech Television, Drive film factory

    Snake Gas / Hadí plyn (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania)
    Directed by David Jařab
    Produced by Cineart TV Prague
    Coproduced by ARINA Film Production, the Czech Television,The East Company, Home Media Production
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonda, Slávka a kouzelné světlo (Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directed by Filip Pošivač
    Produced by Nutprodukcia, Nutprodukce
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Kouzelná animace, the Czech Television, Filmfabriq
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute - Hungary, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages, Zlín Region

    We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Matěj Chlupáček
    Produced by Barletta Productions
    Coproduced by D.N.A. Production
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from Vojtěch Bohuslav

    More in this category:« FNE Oscar Watch 2024: Czech Republic Selects Brothers as Oscar Candidate