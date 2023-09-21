FESTIVALS: Finále Plzeň Film Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

We Have Never Been Modern by Matěj Chlupáček

PLZEŇ: Seven feature films and one long animated film are competing in the Golden Kingfisher Feature Film and Animated Film Competition of the 36th Finále Plzeň Film Festival (22 – 27 September 2023). Matěj Chlupáček’s epic historical drama We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit will open the festival.

Finále Plzeň FF is also organising the traditional competitions for documentaries, feature and TV miniseries, as well as internet productions and student films.

Non-competitive sections are In the Nets, First Catch, Czech Traces, Manipulation by Power, Special Feature, Short Films, German Cinema, and Zoom Ukraine.

The festival will also showcase the 8th edition of the Czech Film Springboard (22 – 24 September 2023), organised by the Czech Film Fund and the Czech Film Center. The programme includes a conversation on coproduction possibilities in Europe with representatives of national funds from Croatia and Germany, and pitchings of Czech film projects in development to renowned international experts.

Finale Plzen has a new artistic director, Lenka Tyrpáková.

GOLDEN KINGFISHER - FEATURE FILM AND ANIMATED FILM COMPETITION:

A Sensitive Person / Citlivý člověk (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Tomáš Klein

Produced by MasterFilm

Coproduced by Punkchart Films, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Moravian-Silesian Region

Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Albert Hospodářský

Produced by Nutprodukce

Coproduced by Punkchart Films, FAMU, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Filmová nadace/Czech Film Foundation, the Pardubice Region, the city of Pardubice

Endless Borders / Marzhaye bi payan (Czech Republic, Germany, Iran)

Directed by Abbas Amini

Produced by PakFilm, Europe Media Nest

Coproduced by Filminiran

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Power / Moc (Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Mátyás Prikler

Produced by Mphilms

Coproduced by Proton Cinema, the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Negativ

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute - Hungary, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages, KULT MINOR

She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomáš Pavlíček, Jan Vejnar

Produced by Bratři

Coproduced by PFX, Soundsquare, Artcam Films, the Czech Television, Drive film factory

Snake Gas / Hadí plyn (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania)

Directed by David Jařab

Produced by Cineart TV Prague

Coproduced by ARINA Film Production, the Czech Television,The East Company, Home Media Production

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light / Tonda, Slávka a kouzelné světlo (Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Filip Pošivač

Produced by Nutprodukcia, Nutprodukce

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Kouzelná animace, the Czech Television, Filmfabriq

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute - Hungary, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Eurimages, Zlín Region

We Have Never Been Modern / Úsvit (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Matěj Chlupáček

Produced by Barletta Productions

Coproduced by D.N.A. Production

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund