FNE Oscar Watch 2024: Czech Republic Selects Brothers as Oscar Candidate

PRAGUE: Tomáš Mašín’s Brothers / Bratři has been selected as Czech Republic‘s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between the Czech Republic, Germany and Slovakia.

The film was chosen by the Czech Film and Television Academy (CFTA), which is also responsible for the Czech Lion film awards. Twelve feature films and documentaries were submitted.

The drama tells one of the greatest stories of the Cold War, the story of the Mašín brothers, who decided to leave communist Czechoslovakia with arms in their hands.

Marek Epstein penned the script and the main roles are played by Oskar Hes, Jan Nedbal, Adam Ernest, Matyáš Řezníček, Antonín Mašek, Matěj Hádek and Tatiana Dyková Vilhelmová.

FilmBrigade produced the film in coproduction with Rohfilm Productions and PubRes, with support from the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Television and Eurimages.

Brothers will premiere on the 70th anniversary of the escape of the Mašín brothers behind the Iron Curtain, with release in Czech cinemas on 26 October 2023.

The Yellow Affair is handling the sales.