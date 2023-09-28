FESTIVALS: Finále Plzeň Film Festival 2023: Prize Winners

Actors Vincent Hospodářský and Zdeňka Petrová and director Albert Hospodářský at Finále Plzeň FF screening of Brutal Heat

PLZEŇ: The 36th Finále Plzeň Film Festival , which took place 22 – 27 September 2023, awarded its top prize of the Golden Kingfisher for Best Feature and Animated Film to the Czech/Slovak coproduction Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro, which is the debut feature by Albert Hospodářský.

The Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary went to the Czech production More Miko by Robin Kvapil.

The Prize for Best TV or Internet Project in the category of film or miniseries was presented to David Ondříček’s King of Šumava - Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy – Fantom temnéhokraje.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Jury Awards:

Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:

Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Albert Hospodářský

Produced by Nutprodukce

Coproduced by Punkchart Films, FAMU, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Filmovánadace/Czech Film Foundation, the Pardubice Region, the city of Pardubice

Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary:

More Miko (Czech Republic)

Directed by Robin Kvapil

Produced by SilkFilms

Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Serial TV or Internet Project:

Volha (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan Pachl

Produced by the Czech Television

Golden Kingfisher Award for Best TV or Internet Project (film or miniseries):

King of Šumava - Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy – Fantom temnéhokraje

Directed by David Ondříček

Produced by Voyo

Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Student Short Film:

Electra

Directed by Daria Kashcheeva

Produced by MAUR FILM

Coproduced by FAMU

Student Jury Awards:

Student Jury Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:

She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomáš Pavlíček, Jan Vejnar

Produced by Bratři

Coproduced by PFX, Soundsquare, Artcam Films, the Czech Television, Drive film factory

Student Jury Award for Best Documentary:

The Great Nothing / Velkénic

Directed by Vít Klusák, Marika Pecháčková

Produced by Hypermarket Film

Student Jury Award for Best Serial TV or Internet Project:

Five Years / Pět let

Directed by Damián Vondrášek

Produced by the Czech Television

Student Jury Award for Best TV or Internet Project (film or miniseries):

King of Šumava - Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy – Fantom temnéhokraje

Directed by David Ondříček

Produced by Voyo