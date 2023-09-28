FESTIVALS: Finále Plzeň Film Festival 2023: Prize Winners

The Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary went to the Czech production More Miko by Robin Kvapil.
The Prize for Best TV or Internet Project in the category of film or miniseries was presented to David Ondříček’s King of Šumava - Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy – Fantom temnéhokraje.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Jury Awards:
Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:
Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Albert Hospodářský
Produced by Nutprodukce
Coproduced by Punkchart Films, FAMU, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Filmovánadace/Czech Film Foundation, the Pardubice Region, the city of Pardubice
Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary:
More Miko (Czech Republic)
Directed by Robin Kvapil
Produced by SilkFilms
Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Serial TV or Internet Project:
Volha (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan Pachl
Produced by the Czech Television
Golden Kingfisher Award for Best TV or Internet Project (film or miniseries):
King of Šumava - Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy – Fantom temnéhokraje
Directed by David Ondříček
Produced by Voyo
Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Student Short Film:
Electra
Directed by Daria Kashcheeva
Produced by MAUR FILM
Coproduced by FAMU
Student Jury Awards:
Student Jury Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:
She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tomáš Pavlíček, Jan Vejnar
Produced by Bratři
Coproduced by PFX, Soundsquare, Artcam Films, the Czech Television, Drive film factory
Student Jury Award for Best Documentary:
The Great Nothing / Velkénic
Directed by Vít Klusák, Marika Pecháčková
Produced by Hypermarket Film
Student Jury Award for Best Serial TV or Internet Project:
Five Years / Pět let
Directed by Damián Vondrášek
Produced by the Czech Television
Student Jury Award for Best TV or Internet Project (film or miniseries):
King of Šumava - Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy – Fantom temnéhokraje
Directed by David Ondříček
Produced by Voyo