28-09-2023

FESTIVALS: Finále Plzeň Film Festival 2023: Prize Winners

    Actors Vincent Hospodářský and Zdeňka Petrová and director Albert Hospodářský at Finále Plzeň FF screening of Brutal Heat Actors Vincent Hospodářský and Zdeňka Petrová and director Albert Hospodářský at Finále Plzeň FF screening of Brutal Heat credit: Finále Plzeň FF

    PLZEŇ: The 36th Finále Plzeň Film Festival, which took place 22 – 27 September 2023, awarded its top prize of the Golden Kingfisher for Best Feature and Animated Film to the Czech/Slovak coproduction Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro, which is the debut feature by Albert Hospodářský.

    The Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary went to the Czech production More Miko by Robin Kvapil.

    The Prize for Best TV or Internet Project in the category of film or miniseries was presented to David Ondříček’s King of Šumava - Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy – Fantom temnéhokraje.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Jury Awards:

    Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:
    Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Albert Hospodářský
    Produced by Nutprodukce
    Coproduced by Punkchart FilmsFAMU, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundFilmovánadace/Czech Film Foundation, the Pardubice Region, the city of Pardubice

    Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Documentary:       
    More Miko (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Robin Kvapil
    Produced by SilkFilms

    Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Serial TV or Internet Project:    
    Volha (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan Pachl
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Golden Kingfisher Award for Best TV or Internet Project (film or miniseries):
    King of Šumava - Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy – Fantom temnéhokraje
    Directed by David Ondříček
    Produced by Voyo

    Golden Kingfisher Award for Best Student Short Film:
    Electra
    Directed by Daria Kashcheeva
    Produced by MAUR FILM
    Coproduced by FAMU

    Student Jury Awards:

    Student Jury Award for Best Feature or Animated Film:   
    She Came at Night / Přišla v noci (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tomáš Pavlíček, Jan Vejnar
    Produced by Bratři
    Coproduced by PFXSoundsquareArtcam Films, the Czech Television, Drive film factory   

    Student Jury Award for Best Documentary:
    The Great Nothing / Velkénic  
    Directed by Vít Klusák, Marika Pecháčková
    Produced by Hypermarket Film

    Student Jury Award for Best Serial TV or Internet Project:
    Five Years / Pět let
    Directed by Damián Vondrášek
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Student Jury Award for Best TV or Internet Project (film or miniseries):
    King of Šumava - Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy – Fantom temnéhokraje
    Directed by David Ondříček
    Produced by Voyo

